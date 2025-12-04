'America’s Real Deal' Entrepreneurial Competition Series Airing on ROKU and TUBI

Americas Real Deal Cast

“America’s Real Deal” Redefined Reality Television Turns Viewers Into Real Time Investors; Announces Streaming Platform Expansion and Now Casting for Season 2

Helping others shine and succeed is something I’m deeply passionate about, America’s Real Deal uplifts dreamers, doers, and believers—and gives every viewer a stake in the outcome” — Jordin Sparks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new era of television has arrived on TUBI, America’s Real Deal, the first business reality competition series that transforms viewers into active investors, is shattering the boundaries between entertainment and entrepreneurship. Hosted by Grammy-nominated superstar Jordin Sparks, alongside NBA champion Byron Scott and entrepreneurial powerhouse CeCe Scott, the series empowers everyday Americans to watch, shop, and invest—all from their TV screens and phones. The show will continue to air on Roku, now on TUBI and is continuing to add other streaming platforms. The show is also being translated into Spanish!

Unlike traditional business shows where the deals stay on the stage, America’s Real Deal gives viewers the power to participate. Unlike its closest competitor, there is a guaranteed minimum of a $250k winner each episode. Through live QR codes, audiences can invest in featured companies, purchase their products instantly, and help decide who earns the show’s $100,000 Season Champion investment. It’s not just reality TV—it’s reality capitalism. The season champion will be announced this December and will earn an additional $100,000 investment! Adam and Rasha Brandley are the Executive Producers of America’s Real Deal and are really proud of their show with top talent, billions of dollars of advice on the stage combining entertainment and investment. Mr. Brandley is the CEO of the Independent Stock Market (ISM), and Mrs. Brandley was with the corporate investment bank with JP Morgan. They have combined their business expertise with a reality competition that can help businesses grow and may inspire a viewer to start the business they always dreamt about starting or invest in one of the companies on the show.

• Hosted by Grammy-nominated artist Jordin Sparks.

• Featuring NBA legend & Celebrity Investor Byron Scott and Basketball Wives star CeCe Scott.

• Holly Wofford the Producer of Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Robin Feinberg, The Profit and American Greed, and Adam Sampson the Director of Love Is Blind.

• Viewers nationwide can engage instantly via live QR codes to Invest, Purchase Products, or Share through their social media of their favorite companies — transforming passive viewing into dynamic, interactive deal-making, to determine the Season Champion.

• Over $250K invested in every episode by the ICONS and Millionaires Row participants during filming. Viewers invest or purchase via live QR codes.

• Democratized Investing. For the first time, anyone 18+ can invest in early-stage companies—no Wall Street credentials required.

• Interactive Impact. Every purchase, investment, and social shares influence who wins the season’s final $100,000 prize.

“This show doesn’t just entertain—it democratizes opportunity,” said Executive Producer Rasha Brandley. “We’re giving people across the country the chance to invest in companies they believe in and to be part of their success stories.”

“Helping others shine and succeed is something I’m deeply passionate about,” said Jordin Sparks. “America’s Real Deal uplifts dreamers, doers, and believers—and gives every viewer a stake in the outcome”

“We’re excited to be part of a show that’s truly changing lives,” said Byron and CeCe Scott. “Helping everyday Americans become investors while giving entrepreneurs a platform to shine—that’s powerful.”



What makes ARD different

America’s Real Deal merges reality-TV excitement with real-world financial empowerment. Each episode features a panel of millionaire mentors—known as the Wealth ICONS—who collectively represent over $12 billion in business expertise. Along with the show’s live audiences, these ICONS invest more than $250,000 per episode in promising entrepreneurs, while viewers nationwide can instantly participate through live QR codes and mobile investment technology. Mrs. Brandley explains why their investors aren’t sharks. “Sharks either take a bite out of something and leave it for dead, or completely devour it. Our ICONS invest with the business owners, coaching, mentoring, and supporting them. Never negotiating the deal. They are either in or out, just like our TV audience.” The TV show will tell the true backstory of the business owners, their staff and family. Then our hosts will help us get to know the business and their unique features.

Now Casting for Season 2

ARD is currently casting for season two! Scalable businesses with $1M in sales or more can go to AmericasRealDeal.com/be-on-the-show. Some casting dates include:

December 7th in Chicago, Dec. 18th in Miami and LA dates coming soon. Visit Americasrealdeal.com

America's Real Deal

