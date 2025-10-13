Boy Pretty Announces New Single 'ADDICTION' Available OCTOBER 13

Boy Pretty "Addiction"

Boy Pretty Delivers Cinematic, Genre-Bending Sound That Pushes Artistic Boundaries

I wanted the music to feel cinematic yet intimate—like stepping into a world that’s larger than life, but still deeply personal. Every beat, every note carries emotion at its core.” — Boy Pretty

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising artist Boy Pretty releases his highly anticipated new single, Addiction, today October 13th, via Konvict Kulture. With a sound that blends Dance, Alternative Pop, and RnB, Boy Pretty is carving out his own lane as one of music’s boldest new voices.

Addiction Pre Sale link here: https://vyd.co/BoyPrettyAddiction

Cover Art: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zj79vdkonhum495v5p8zw/Boy-Pretty-Addiction-Cover-Art-1.png?rlkey=jo7vaer22c4cjhwmi1i8447rw&st=cbhw8lu3&dl=0



Song teaser; https://untitled.stream/library/project/R48eo1rDezFR5HcEIoZxA

“My sound has always been about blending my strengths from various medias with my vulnerability,” says Boy Pretty. “On this track, I wanted the music to feel cinematic yet intimate—like stepping into a world that’s larger than life, but still deeply personal. Every beat, every note carries emotion at its core.” Drawing comparisons to Michael Jackson vocally and Prince artistically, Boy Pretty takes inspiration from some of his favorite artists like Tyler the Creator, Frank Ocean and Steve Lacy.

Akon commented, “I’m excited to be a part of Boy Pretty’s music journey and his deep artistry. He is both unique and all encompassing, individual and inclusive. Konvict Kulture is proud to release “Addiction” by Boy Pretty.”

Boy Pretty’s music defies categorization. His new single pulls from a rich mix of influences, weaving together layers of pop, RnB, and alternative sounds with a cinematic atmosphere. “Music is more than sound—it’s an experience,” he explains. “By adding a cinematic layer, I’m inviting people into a story, into my universe. I wanted this track to not only be heard but seen and felt.”

Addiction reflects Boy Pretty’s artistic vision: to move people rhythmically and spiritually. “I wanted listeners to feel inspired to look within themselves, to recognize the pain of holding onto something that no longer serves them, and to find the strength to let go,” he says. “When I listen back, I hear truth. I hear freedom in vulnerability. I hear everything I set out to give.”

Born into music, Akon's Son- Boy Pretty grew up surrounded by both the soulful sounds of Brandy, Sade, and Toni Braxton—introduced by his South Carolina–born mother—and the creative energy of his father Akon as well as his siblings. Initially aspiring to be a fashion designer, he was encouraged by his older brother and producer Alioune Thiam (Ali Osborne) to step into the studio, where his artistry quickly flourished.

Boy Pretty’s artistry extends beyond music to painting, drawing, and fashion design. His diverse background informs his ability to bend genres and expectations, creating music that is fresh, dynamic, and boundary-breaking.

This new single is only the beginning. “I’m always creating, always dreaming worlds within my world,” Boy Pretty says. “This song opened the door for the bigger picture to unfold.”

With roots between Atlanta, Los Angeles, and South Carolina, and performances that have already lit up stages in both cities, Boy Pretty is poised to become the next big thing in Dance/Alternative Pop-RnB.

About Boy Pretty

Boy Pretty is an Atlanta and LA–based artist signed to Konvict Kulture, blending Dance, Alternative Pop, and RnB into a sound that is cinematic, fearless, and emotionally raw. Son of global superstar Akon, Boy Pretty has spent years crafting his artistry and is now stepping forward with a voice and vision uniquely his own.

About Konvict Kulture

Konvict Kulture is the global record label and creative collective founded by internationally acclaimed artist and entrepreneur Akon. The label embodies a 360° vision uniting music, culture, fashion, and entrepreneurship. A true innovator, Akon helped launch T-Pain and popularize autotune, brought Afrobeats to global audiences with Wizkid and Black Coffee, and helped shape EDM through collaborations with David Guetta.

Konvict Kulture has launched the careers of stars including Lady Gaga, Young Jeezy, Kat DeLuna, French Montana, Costa Titch, and Mali Music. Akon’s production and songwriting credits include icons such as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Lionel Richie.

Headquartered in Atlanta and Los Angeles, the label operates as an independent global powerhouse—ranked #7 on the Mediabase chart share, the only independent in the top ten this year. Its roster includes AMIRROR, SHEESH, NEKTUNEZ, TIEDYE, TONY NEAL, NASTY NAS, RMR, STORYE, FLYTCHEE, BOY PRETTY, SIMIEN (via Gebbia Media), and COLBY O’DONIS.

Konvict Kulture continues Akon’s mission to elevate global artistry through authentic, genre-defying storytelling

