FIREROSE Releases SHINING ARMOR; A Soul-Stirring Anthem of Strength & Survival After A Devastating Abusive Relationship

Firerose

FIREROSE Teams Up with Beloved Australian Media Icon and Advocate Erin Molan, to Inspire Others in Becoming Their Own Knight in “SHINING ARMOR”

It was not my choice to be abused but it was my choice to survive, it showed me that God can and will get you through anything.” — Firerose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Firerose, releases new single “SHINING ARMOR,” off of her new album of the same name. The single and entire album was inspired from the darkest times in her life, including a disturbing abusive relationship and her fight with addiction- (she is 9 years clean and sober now.) Her trauma became international news, not by her own choice but rather as part of a vicious smear campaign of misinformation meant to silence her from speaking and writing about her personal experience. As the true artist she is, Firerose pulls inspiration from her grief, scars and revelation. Concurrently, close friend and DV advocate Erin Molan began sharing her own harrowing experiences of domestic abuse, through deeply personal diaries with fellow survivor Firerose. From those raw and unfiltered words, the anthem SHINING ARMOR was born.

SHINING ARMOR is a defiant ballad that speaks to anyone who feels powerless in their own life, reminding them they can reclaim it with faith in God, and in themselves. The deeply personal album weaves themes of courage, liberation and awakening across soaring pop-country anthems and sweeping cinematic compositions.



Erin recently shared her own experience of domestic violence for the first time after

decades of silence. “I hope the lyrics resonate not only with other victims and survivors

but with anyone who has had to learn the hard way that sometimes there is no 'knight in

shining armor' coming to rescue them. This song is about strength, hope and courage.

We cannot control everything that happens to us but we can ALWAYS try and fight back

and reclaim our power. I believe meeting Firerose is one of the greatest blessings of my

life and she's so passionate about our shared mission to help and inspire others.” - Erin

Molan

Firerose is speaking openly for the first time about her own horrific experience, with hopes of drawing attention to the hidden plight of survivors and has dedicated herself to the fight against Coercive Control, championing its criminalization across the United States, as it is now in Australia.

“I’m so grateful that Erin’s friendship created a sacred space for us to share our most vulnerable experiences. I believe our connection was divinely driven, weaving together our scars and strength into a song for those still searching for their voice. This song expresses truths that far too many survivors carry alone. For years I held my pain quietly, but now I’ve found my voice, not just for me but to empower others to rise and speak up. SHINING ARMOR is a battle cry for every soul who’s had to become their own hero, transforming pain into courage and unshakable faith.” - Firerose

The single releasing in August is the focus track of her deeply spiritual new album spanning Christian, Pop and Country music genres, under the banner of Wings Music Group.

About Firerose

Applauded by Rolling Stone for her "atmospheric ballads and lilting leads” Firerose is a unique talent and internationally critically acclaimed artist. With her unmistakably pure voice, Firerose transcends genres and captivates listeners with her deeply meaningful lyrics.

Firerose’s “Plans” climbed to No.16 on both Billboard's AC chart and Mediabase's AC charts in 2023. Firerose’s previous radio hit, “New Day” also ascended to Top 20 on the Billboard AC chart and Top 40 Billboard Hot AC chart in 2021.

She’s performed on national television extensively including “ACM Honors,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Good Morning America,” "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," “GMA3” and been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, People Magazine, American Songwriter, Stellar Magazine, Music Row, Entertainment Tonight, Us Weekly, Taste of Country, CNN, Fox News, iHeartRadio, CMT, New York Post, LA Times, Today Show Australia, Today In Nashville and many more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.