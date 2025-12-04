SearchUnify Named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 2025 for General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software

SearchUnify is well positioned to help companies navigate the risks and opportunities inherent with GenAI applications, while helping provide trustworthy outcomes.” — Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, IDC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SearchUnify , a leading enterprise Agentic AI platform, today announced that it has been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Knowledge Discovery Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US53011225, November 2025). The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors using a rigorous methodology that incorporates both qualitative and quantitative criteria relevant to the evolving knowledge discovery landscape.The assessment notes that “ SearchUnify Cognitive Search provides relevant, contextual results by understanding user intent across content silos.” It also highlights that “By unifying disparate data sources, it enables consistent answers across all touch points.”We believe this positioning reflects SearchUnify’s ongoing focus on AI-driven relevance, unified knowledge experiences, and a strong customer success foundation. The company continues to advance contextual intelligence, improve search accuracy, and strengthen enterprise-wide knowledge discovery outcomes."SearchUnify supports a wide array of domains, with strong experience in highly regulated industries. It should appeal to customers looking to improve resolution times and lower support costs. SearchUnify is well positioned to help companies navigate the risks and opportunities inherent with GenAI applications, while helping provide trustworthy outcomes." - Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, Content and Knowledge Discovery Strategies, IDC.“We believe this recognition underscores the progress we’ve made in building an enterprise platform that supports modern search, AI-driven context, and agent-centric workflows,” said Vishal Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at SearchUnify. “As organizations continue to navigate complex information ecosystems, we remain committed to advancing our Agentic AI capabilities to deliver meaningful business outcomes.”About IDC MarketScape:IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.About SearchUnifySearchUnify is a leading enterprise Agentic AI platform that redefines customer support and self-service by unifying enterprise knowledge, enabling contextual intelligence, and powering task-specific AI agents. Built on foundations like Cognitive Search, SearchUnifyFRAG™ (Federated Retrieval Augmented Generation), and real-time analytics, it delivers seamless, personalized experiences across support channels. With solutions such as Cognitive Search, SUVA, Knowbler, Agent Helper, and the Agentic AI Suite, SearchUnify helps global enterprises resolve cases faster, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction scores, empowering organizations to deliver tangible business impact.

