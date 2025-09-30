Grazitti Interactive to Showcase the Future of Agentic Enterprise at Dreamforce 2025

Grazitti Interactive Joins Dreamforce 2025 as a Navigator Sponsor

Join Grazitti Interactive’s Salesforce experts at Dreamforce 2025 to decode how the synergy of CRM, data, workforce & Agentforce drives customer success.

At Dreamforce 2025, we’re not just exchanging ideas about intelligent workflow automation and enterprise solutions; we’re showing how to build it.” — Atul Sharma, VP of Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazitti Interactive , a global digital services provider and innovation leader, announced its participation as a Navigator Sponsor at Dreamforce 2025. This year’s event will spotlight bold conversations on the real-world application of AI agents and the rise of "agentic enterprise," where humans and AI work together.At Booth #804, Grazitti Interactive, a trusted Salesforce Summit Partner, will demonstrate how Agentforce, when aligned and implemented effectively, helps to:1. Convert data into intelligence – actionable insights that guide smarter decisions.2. Activate CRM – drive strategic, results-oriented customer interactions.3. Empower your workforce – enable teams with AI to deliver higher value efficiently.Aligned with the event’s theme, Grazitti will present live demos of its Agentic Suite at Booth #804, showcasing how AI-driven orchestration can elevate support operations through intelligent automation.Beyond the booth experiences, Grazitti’s experts will also host an exclusive session, “Integrated Intelligence: Revolutionizing Support Operations with AI”. Attendees will witness firsthand how intelligent AI integration can unify CRM, data, and workforce into a single support platform, transforming reactive workflows into a strategic engine for growth and operational excellence.Announcing the sponsorship, Atul Sharma, Vice President of Salesforce Practice, Grazitti Interactive, said, “Every enterprise has the potential to be agentic—to think ahead, act autonomously, and turn insight into impact. The question isn’t if you should embrace AI, but how quickly you can make it a force for smarter decisions, stronger customer connections, and real business transformation. ”Be sure to meet us at Booth #804. Click here to know more.About Dreamforce 2025Dreamforce 2025—the world’s largest and most trusted AI event—unites the global Salesforce community for an immersive experience of keynotes, hands-on workshops, networking, and the iconic Dreamfest concert. This year, the spotlight is on agentic AI and Data Cloud innovations, showing how autonomous, auditable, and observable workflows can transform sales, marketing, service, and analytics. Attendees will explore practical ways to integrate AI with CRM to drive smarter decisions, operational agility, and exceptional customer success.About Grazitti InteractiveA global digital services provider and innovation leader, Grazitti Interactive empowers growth through tailored Salesforce, marketing automation, data analytics, web development, and AI solutions. With 17+ years of experience, we cater to 1,100+ clients, including Fortune 500 companies, delivering agile, expert execution from global delivery centers. Recognized by industry leaders, including NelsonHall, ISG, and Everest Group, we consistently set the benchmark for delivery excellence.

