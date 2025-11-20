SearchUnify Agentic AI Suite Redefines Enterprise Customer Support with Autonomous, Context-aware Intelligence

Our vision is to empower human agents with intelligent co-workers who continuously learn, collaborate and drive measurable business outcomes.” — Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SearchUnify , a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for customer and employee support, announced the launch of its Agentic AI Suite , a unified ecosystem of intelligent, autonomous AI agents designed to transform the support function into a connected, proactive and scalable experience engine.The Agentic AI Suite combines nine specialized AI Agents that think, reason and act as a coordinated digital workforce. Together, they automate complex workflows, predict and prevent escalations and provide real-time assistance to human agents, driving measurable improvements in service quality, resolution speed and operational efficiency.“The era of isolated chatbots and rule-based automation is over,” said Vishal Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at SearchUnify. “Agentic AI represents a fundamental shift from systems that merely react to ones that truly reason. This launch allows enterprises to create adaptive, self-learning support ecosystems that scale intelligently and sustain customer trust.”Unlike traditional automation tools, the Agentic AI Suite operates through a shared Model Context Protocol (MCP) and SearchUnifyFRAG™ (Federated Retrieval Augmented Generation) framework. Together, these new technologies give every agent access to unified context, memory and reasoning capabilities, enabling seamless collaboration and consistent, high-quality outcomes across all support channels.The Agenic AI Suite includes a range of specialized agents working together to enhance support operations include an AI Support Agent to handle L1 queries autonomously, AI Agent Partner to assist human agents with summaries, sentiments and suggested responses, AI Knowledge Agent that creates and refreshes articles, AI Escalation Manager to predict and prevent customer issues, AI Case Quality Auditor to ensure SLA compliance and an AI Competency Agent to minimize downtime by automating L2 debugging and escalations.“Agentic AI is not about replacing people, it’s about elevating them,” added Sharma. “Our vision is to empower human agents with intelligent co-workers who continuously learn, collaborate and drive measurable business outcomes.”The Agentic AI Suite is engineered for scalability across diverse industries, from SaaS and BFSI to healthcare, retail and the public sector. Its modular architecture allows enterprises to integrate new AI Agents or refine workflows without disrupting existing systems.To request a personalized demo, visit www.searchunify.com/platform/agentic-ai-suite or contact info@searchunify.com.About SearchUnifySearchUnify is an Enterprise Agentic AI platform that redefines customer and employee support by unifying enterprise knowledge, enabling contextual intelligence, and powering task-specific AI agents. Built on cognitive search , federated RAG (SearchUnifyFRAG™), and analytics, it drives measurable improvements in resolution time, deflection, and CSAT for global enterprises.

