Holiday Season Wellness & Self-Care: MOUNTRAX Teams Up with Jennifer Hudson to Highlight Can’t-Miss Picks

Relax & Recharge This Holiday Season: MOUNTRAX Teams Up with Jennifer Hudson TV Show for Exclusive Massage Deals

CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From a deep-kneading foot massager with soothing heat and full-foot compression to a one-of-a-kind DIY design you can personalize, MOUNTRAX transforms everyday self-care into a creative, relaxing experience this holiday season.This Holiday Season, upgrade your daily relaxation with the MOUNTRAX DIY Shiatsu Foot Massager—perfect for unwinding after work, easing post-exercise soreness, or warming up on cold nights.With deep kneading nodes, adjustable intensity, compression modes, and 131℉ heat, it helps relieve tension, improve circulation, and bring instant comfort while you watch TV, read, or rest before bed. The 15/30-minute timer makes every session effortless.And for a personal touch, its DIY feature lets you decorate the shell with the included drawing pen—turning your foot massager into a unique, creative expression of your own style.Lightweight, hygienic, and gift-ready, it’s perfect for everyday self-care or holiday gifting.Celebrate the season with relaxation and creativity—search MOUNTRAX DIY Shiatsu Foot Massager on Amazon and make every foot massage a fun, one-of-a-kind ritual.Turn stiff and sore into relaxed and restored—MOUNTRAX cares your back this holiday season.This Holiday Season, give your back the comfort it deserves with the MOUNTRAX Shiatsu Back Massager, now available at a major holiday deal.Use it to unwind after long work hours, ease stiffness from sitting, or soothe neck and back tension anytime. With four bi-directional kneading nodes and dual-zone heat, it melts away soreness and improves circulation, while adjustable intensity, heat, direction, and 15/25-minute timers let you tailor each session to your needs.Designed to fit your body’s natural curves, it stays securely in place with an adjustable strap that works with most chairs—office, gaming, or home. It also supports in-car power, making it perfect for long-distance drivers who need relief on the road. Lightweight and portable, it’s ideal for daily self-care or gifting.This isn’t just a massager—it’s a personal wellness upgrade that transforms everyday moments into restorative experiences. Search MOUNTRAX Shiatsu Back Massager on Amazon and bring deep comfort into your home today.About Jennifer Hudson TV Show:The Jennifer Hudson TV Show is produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Television. The segment featuring MOUNTRAX was produced by the show as part of a media campaign.About MOUNTRAX:Established in 2021, MOUNTRAX was built on a simple mission: to make everyday wellness effortless and enjoyable through innovative, user-friendly smart lifestyle products. Over the years, the brand has developed a thoughtful lineup of ergonomic massage devices and personal care solutions designed to ease tension, support recovery, and make self-care part of daily life. From deep-kneading Shiatsu back massagers to creative DIY foot massagers, MOUNTRAX has become a trusted name in at-home wellness—known for quality, creativity, and products that embody its core philosophy: Great Consumer Experience and Honesty and Sincerity.

