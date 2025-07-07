MOUNTRAX Announces 2025 Prime Day Deals on media featured Foot Massagers

MOUNTRAX products on Prime Day MOUNTRAX Foot Massagers Featured on NewsNation by BestReviews MOUNTRAX appear as sponsor on local sports

Limited-time 2025 July 8-11 sale features MOUNTRAX's massagers - perfect for stress relief and unique gifting. Recognized by NewsNation, Jennifer Hudson Show.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025Prime Day Deal Details: MOUNTRAX Announces Exclusive 2025 Prime Day Deals on Two Bestselling Foot Massagers• July 8–11 MOUNTRAX Foot Massager with Heat: from $169.99 to $97.49 (42% off) MOUNTRAX DIY Foot Massager : from$129.99 to $67.49 (48% off)“If you’ve ever wished for a spa-level massage without leaving your living room, the MOUNTRAX Foot Massager with Heat makes it possible,” said a MOUNTRAX spokesperson. “To celebrate this exciting feature, MOUNTRAX is offering huge 2025 Prime Day discounts as a thank-you for your support!”The MOUNTRAX Foot Massager with Heat features deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes that target pressure points on the soles and sides of your feet, easing soreness and tension. With customizable intensity levels, optional heat therapy, and an ergonomic design that fits most foot sizes, it’s a practical wellness investment for those experiencing regular foot pain, fatigue, or daily stress.Meanwhile, the MOUNTRAX DIY Foot Massager offers a unique twist: users can personalize the device’s surface using included markers. Whether for a birthday, holiday, or special occasion, this creative, customizable option transforms a massage device into a one-of-a-kind gift. With dual intensity, triple air compression, soothing heat, and a washable cover, it’s the perfect fusion of function and fun.2025 Prime Day’s unbeatable offers mean now’s the time to invest in wellness or find that unforgettable gift. Visit the MOUNTRAX Amazon Store to shop the deals before they’re gone!About MOUNTRAXMOUNTRAX is committed to empowering people to take control of their wellness journey through stylish, innovative massage solutions. In 2024, MOUNTRAX was featured on The Jennifer Hudson TV Show, and in 2025 its foot massagers were recognized by NewsNation as best gift ideas.MOUNTRAX also proudly supports the athletic and fitness community, having appeared at major marathon events like the Mountains to Beach Marathon, Med City Marathon, and Colorado Marathon and so on.At MOUNTRAX, we believe wellness should be as unique as you are. Our thoughtfully designed massage devices blend form, function, and comfort — helping consumers relax, recover, and rejuvenate. MOUNTRAX is more than a brand — it’s a celebration of self-care.Don't miss the chance during this 2025 PRIME DAY from July 8th to 11th, feel the MOUNTRAX difference today.

