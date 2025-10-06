MOUNTRAX Prime Big Deal Days 2025: Spotlight on Acclaimed Foot Massagers

Mountrax has just launched its biggest discount of the year so far! Mountrax was not only featured on The Jennifer Hudson Show, but also on Newsnation by BestReviews this Mother's Day. As a sponsor, Mountrax has participated in over 16 events this year, providing tangible recovery support to the participants.

Two top-selling MOUNTRAX foot massagers will be on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days from October 7, with super discounts for pro-level relaxation at home

CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOUNTRAX today announced that two of its best-selling foot massagers will be available at 52% exclusive discounts that up to during the 2025 Prime Big Deal Days, starting October 7, exclusively on Amazon.Featured Products:A MOUNTRAX spokesperson stated: “We see Prime Big Deal Days as an opportunity to help more people enjoy a professional-level foot relaxation experience in the comfort of their own homes.”Product HighlightsDesigned with deep-kneading shiatsu nodes, this device targets pressure points along the soles and sides of the feet to ease fatigue and tension. It features multiple adjustable intensity levels, an optional heating mode, and an ergonomic design suitable for most foot sizes.This unique model offers a personalized experience, allowing users to customize the surface with the included marker pen—making it a memorable gift for holidays, birthdays, or special occasions. The device combines dual intensity settings, triple air compression, soothing heat, and a removable, washable cover for both practicality and creativity.About MOUNTRAXMOUNTRAX creates massage solutions that go beyond comfort to deliver real results. With smart design and technology, our products help users recover faster, ease stress, and support everyday wellness.Praised by both consumers and athletes, our foot massager was recognized in 2025 as a top gift choice and featured on leading deals platforms. Backed by ongoing research, quality materials, and ergonomic design, MOUNTRAX makes wellness accessible—whether for athletes in recovery or anyone seeking daily relief.At MOUNTRAX, we believe wellness should be as unique as you are. Our massage devices are thoughtfully designed to combine style, performance, and comfort—helping consumers relax, recharge, and restore balance. MOUNTRAX is more than a brand; it is a celebration of self-care and healthy living.Don’t miss the 2025 Prime Big Deal Days starting October 7, and discover the difference with MOUNTRAX on Amazon’s official store.

