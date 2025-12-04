Malatya Apricot Strengthens Global Supply of Premium Dried Apricots, Almonds, and Dried Tomatoes

Malatya Apricot Almonds Dried Apricots Dried Tomatoes Dried Fruits and Nuts Supplier and Exporter

A commitment to natural quality, Malatya Apricot expands its global footprint as a trusted supplier and exporter of nutrient-rich dried fruits and nuts.

With the increasing health awareness among consumers across the world towards eating healthy and more natural foods, the demands of the nutrient-rich products like Dried Apricots, Almonds, and Dried Tomatoes are increasing. We value ourselves to meet this rising demand at Malatya Apricot in a product line that combines the traditional aspect, internalised food safety as well as a promise of clean and natural ingredients.

As one of the most successful suppliers and exporters of these products, we are interested in providing the consistent quality that should correspond to the changing lifestyles on the globe--to be healthy, to taste good, and to be comfortable in the long run.

Premium Turkish Dried Apricots: A health-promoting Staple of Turkey

Malatya has long been the apricot capital of the world, and we are pleased to continue the family. The number of our products that are most common and valued in the world market is our Dried Apricots.

Dried apricots are sweet and naturally stimulating and packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They contain high levels of Vitamin A which is healthy vision and immunity, Vitamin E which prevents oxidation of cells, Iron which makes the blood healthy, and Potassium which helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure and muscle activity.

Supporting Heart Health and Daily Nutrition

The dried apricots have been found to have natural fibre that aids in digestion, control cholesterol and maintain their health in the heart in the long-term. Their antioxidant properties, such as vitamin E and beta-carotene, reduce inflammation and the damage of cells. Dried apricots maintain weight balance as being a low calorie and high fibre fruit that keeps you fuller and leaves you less tempted to eat.

Sun-Dried vs. Dried Apricots: There is a Full Line to Every Market

We offer two main varieties:

Sun-Dried-Apricots (Unsulphured)

Moistened in the warm Turkish sun, and without sulphur. They do not lose the initial brown-gold colour, natural sweetness, and original aroma.

Dried-Apricots (Sulphured)

Bright-orange, plush and appealing to the eye-perfect in retail shelves, international trade.

These are long-shelf-life apricots, with regular coloration and are popular in high-end packaging and big distribution all over the world.

The two varieties are thoroughly sorted, graded according to their size and tested in order to meet the international food safety standards. Our products offer support to retail brands, private label, manufacturing of food, bakery and confectionery, and health-food distributors on the global world, both in extra-class premium apricots and in industrial-grade selections.

Almonds: Rooted in Ancient Tradition

Being a major Almond Supplier and Exporter, we obtain and supply almonds that satisfy the global standards of purity, freshness and versatility of the product.

A Nut Steeped in History

The almonds were introduced thousands of years ago in the Middle East and the Mediterranean, and parts of Iran and Turkey. They later moved to Europe and Asia via some early trade routes and ended up being a major crop in California, Spain and Australia.

Almonds are a common food ingredient in the whole world today; they are utilized in traditional desserts and new dairy-free products.

Nutrition in Every Bite

Almonds are enriched in antioxidants which protect the body against oxidative Stress and the natural fibre in almonds promotes healthy digestion and constant energy in the body. They contain very low natural sugar which makes them easy to fit vegan, keto, gluten-free, and clean-label diets. Due to such a healthy nutrition balance, almonds have been known to promote heart health, sharpen the brain, regulate blood sugar levels, and provide a long-lasting sense of fullness that helps in the healthy weight management.

Multipurpose Applications in Cross-Cultural and Inter-industrial Uses

Raw and roasted nuts are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to almonds: almond flour, almond butter, and almond milk are only some of the uses of this amazing nut. It is also being used in:

• Bakery and pastry

• Confectionery

• Healthy snacks

• Dairy alternatives

• Gourmet cooking

• Energy bars and trail mixes

• Premium retail packaging

At Malatya Apricot, our products are a full assortment of the varieties and grades of almonds which appeal to the specific requirements of the retailers, food manufacturers and distributors of the products in the global market.

Dried Tomatoes: A Tasting-Infused Product that has many cooking potentials

One of the most used foods in the global food today is dried tomatoes. They are highly tasting, long last and multi-purpose thus being invaluable in the industrial as well as retailing markets. Being one of the largest Suppliers and Exporters of Dried Tomatoes, our products offer a combination of the old-fashioned sun-drying with the modern food safety systems.

What Is Special about Dried Tomatoes?

Dried tomatoes are unique in that the drying process of the ripe tomatoes causes the natural increase of the sugars, acids and deep umami flavour of the tomatoes. It imparts a concentrated flavour that is so rich, which fresh tomatoes can never provide. We offer various and broad products of dried tomatoes at Malatya Apricot to cater to various culinary and industrial requirements.

Our sun-dried tomato halves come with or without sulphur that give the traditional Mediterranean flavour and a crunchy bite, as well as an attractive and appetising appearance. In the case of food manufacturers as well as large scale production we also provide diced dried tomatoes which can easily be combined with soups, sauces, ready meals and most other prepared food items. Customers who want convenience can use our ready to eat dried tomatoes which are tender, juicy and can be used in salads, snacking or culinary purposes.

We also manufacture tomato paste and tomato powder- both concentrated shelf-stable products commonly used in spice mix, instant meals, marinades and condiments. In the high-end markets, our semi-dried, oven-roasted tomatoes will give a strong caramel aroma with a soft and luxurious texture that will make any food just that much better. The products in this category are our dried tomato-based products which are used in many different culinary uses, including plant-based snacks and protein bars, as well as customary Mediterranean dishes and contemporary packaged goods.

Food safety is an international standard

In all the products lines, including the Dried Apricots, Almonds, and Dried Tomatoes, we strive to meet the international certification systems such as:

• HACCP

• ISO 22000

• BRC

• Organic certifications

• Kosher

• Halal

Each of the batches is thoroughly washed, packed, checked and packaged inside the plants that are constructed to keep the batches fresh, stable on the shelf and also with a natural flavor.

Global Export Network Serving 100+ Countries

Due to our decades of experience in the industry, we export to:

• USA

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Qatar

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Latin America

• Africa

We believe in mixed container shipments, own-label packaging, and the individual specifications to fit the market precisely.

Partnership-Based Approach

We focus on:

• Consistent quality

• Flexible order quantities

• Competitive pricing

• Sustainable and responsible sourcing

• Fast and transparent logistics

• Customized packaging for brands and retailers

This team work attitude enables us to serve the branded and the new enterprises.

Enhancing Our Position in a Rapidly-Expanding World Economy

With the current movement of food tastes and preferences in the world towards a healthier, more transparent food, we experience an unprecedented demand of natural products such as Dried Apricots, Almonds, and Dried Tomatoes. This change does not occur in the short run- it is a serious and lasting alteration in the way individuals prefer to feed themselves. Taste, nutrition, and trust: These are the three terms that enable us to be a part of this beneficial movement by providing the products that unite these three aspects.

Being a long-term supplier and exporter provides us with an advantage to bridge the gap between the traditional farming areas and the rapidly developing world markets. As customers are shifting toward more plant-based, clean-label, and minimally processed foods, we target the provision of products that would satisfy these requirements without sacrificing the essence of their source. Our Dried Apricots are an embodiment of the Malatya orchards, our Almonds are the symbol of the ancient trade routes and modern agriculture, and our Dried Tomatoes are the warm and rich Mediterranean cuisine.

We constantly advance our production systems in order to meet this rising demand. Our plants are a mix of conventional methods like sun drying with the latest sorting, cleaning and packaging methods. This would mean that all the batches, whether it was a batch that was going to be sold on the retail shelf, health food stores, or even to industrial food production will be delivered with the same freshness and flavour that our business is reputed to. The combination of tradition and innovation has allowed us to create an ecosystem of production that can fulfil the needs of hundreds of global clients without losing quality.

Developing Value through Customization and Product Diversity

The fact that we are able to comprehend the differences in the market of the whole world is one of our greatest strengths. Different regions have their preferences in terms of sizes, textures, amount of moisture, and type of product. This is the reason we provide a massive range of choices in our three major lines of products.

In the case of Dried Apricots, the customers have a choice between the sun-dried or sulphured versions, soft or firm textures and the packaging sizes that suit both the retail and wholesale markets. In the case of Almonds, we sell raw almonds, roasted nuts, sliced almonds, almond flour and different grades that are used in bakery, confectionaries and dairy alternatives. In the case of Dried Tomatoes, we are offering tomatoes in half, diced, ready-to-eat, semi-dried, powders, pastes and wholesale industrial types.

We also assist in the projects of private labels, when our clients can have complete authority over the design of the package, branding and product specifications.

Responsibility and Sustainability at Everywhere

We know that in the contemporary world, the buyers of goods are not just concerned about the quality of the good they buy, but also the manner in which it is cultivated, processed and transported. This is the reason why sustainability is a key factor in our operations.

Our partnerships with responsible growers are a top priority and we put great emphasis on sustainable farming methods, preservation of soil health and conservation of natural resources. Our efforts to minimize production wastes through increased production efficiency and use of environmentally friendly packaging materials are also made with an ongoing activity. Drying, cleaning, and storing facilities aim to reduce the use of energy and maintain the quality of the fruit and nuts without the use of any unnecessary additives.

In this way, we have been able to achieve a balance between sustainability and high production standards making our products not only good to the consumers, but also good to the planet.

