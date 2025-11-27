Malatya Apricot Declares Worldwide Growth, in Supplying and Exporting Raisins, Dried Figs and Prunes

Malatya Apricot Dried Fruits Lerida Dried Figs Raisin and Prunes Prunes

The company enhances manufacturing capabilities, global collaborations and worldwide supply chain to address increasing demand, for dried fruits.

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI , TURKEY, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malatya Apricot, a figure in the dried fruit sector is excited to declare the ongoing growth of its international activities as one of the top Raisin, Dried Figs and Prunes suppliers and exporters globally. Serving an expanding clientele throughout Europe, the USA, the Middle East, Asia and over 40 other countries we are boosting our manufacturing capabilities improving logistics and diversifying our product range to satisfy the increasing demand, for natural, nutritious and premium dried fruits.

As buyers, sellers, distributors and food producers progressively move toward natural and clean-label items the worldwide demand, for dried fruits keeps expanding rapidly. We have placed ourselves at the centre of this trend by providing products that blend heritage, excellence, nutrition and dependability.

"Our goal has consistently been straightforward " stated a company representative. "We aim to introduce the flavour and natural richness of our region’s dried fruits globally all while upholding the utmost quality, safety and customer happiness. We hold that food should unite cultures and our products embody that belief.”

Meeting the Global Demand for Raisins, Dried Figs, and Prunes

The popularity of Raisin, Dried Figs and Prunes has risen considerably as more people recognize their health advantages and usefulness in uses. These dried fruits are crucial, in diets ranging from home kitchens to major food production companies.

We supply and export:

• Sultana Raisin

• Golden Raisin

• Thompson Raisin

• Black Raisin

• Flame Raisin

• Natural Sun-Dried Figs

• Pulled Dried Figs

• Garland Dried Figs

• Layer Dried Figs

• Lerida Dried Figs

• Baglama Style Dried Figs

• Diced Dried Figs

• Fig Paste

• Premium Quality Prunes in multiple size grades

By providing such a range we guarantee that our international clients—be they retailers, wholesalers or industrial purchasers—have access, to products suited to their markets and customer tastes.

Heritage Connects with Contemporary Manufacturing

We hold that tradition and technology ought to work harmoniously. Our manufacturing approach combines time- drying techniques, with contemporary food safety standards.

Raisins and dried figs undergo drying in optimal weather conditions preserving their genuine taste and texture. Golden types and managed lots are handled in advanced drying plants to ensure uniform look and moisture content. This produces a product that honors its roots while complying with current global criteria.

Our Prunes manufacturing operates on a concept. We diligently choose high-quality plums dry them through a combination of sun-drying and advanced controlled techniques and handle them with attention. This guarantees sweetness, tender consistency and extended preservation while maintaining nutritional value.

Quality and Safety as a Core Priority

Excellence forms the basis of our company. Every phase of our operation—from procurement, to packaging—is structured to guarantee freshness, purity and authentic flavour.

We adhere to criteria backed by globally acknowledged certifications, such, as:

• HACCP

• BRC

• FDA compliance

• FSSAI compliance

• EU food regulations

• Organic certifications

These credentials reflect our dedication to food safety, traceability and openness enabling customers to trust us with assurance.

“Quality is more than a necessity for us; it stands as a commitment " stated the spokesperson. "Each batch we ship embodies our devotion to standards and our accountability, to our clients.”

Strong Production Capacity and Dual Operational Advantage

To facilitate distribution, we run state-of-the-art manufacturing plants with large capacity and cutting-edge technology. Our operations, in areas enable us to ensure consistent supply shorten lead times and react swiftly to market demands.

Our activities encompass:

• Large-scale processing units

• Advanced sorting and cleaning systems

• Controlled drying environments

• Temperature-controlled storage

• Vacuum packaging capability

• Efficient export and logistics management

Managing manufacturing plants, across areas allows us to bypass seasonal constraints and ensure consistent supply throughout the entire year.

Customized Solutions for International Markets

We recognize that each market has requirements. For this reason, we provide packaging and custom labelling solutions.

The packaging options available consist of:

• 250g retail packs

• 500g retail packs

• 1kg consumer packs

• 10kg bulk

• 12.5kg bulk

• 14kg bulk

• Private label packaging for brands

• Customized branding and labelling

Our capacity to customize products according to market demands has established us as a collaborator, for importers, supermarkets, health outlets, bakeries, snack makers and food producers globally.

Health Benefits Driving Demand

A major reason behind the surge, in demand is the health benefits associated with these dried fruits.

Raisin offers:

• natural energy

• iron for healthy blood

• antioxidants that support immunity

• fibre for digestion

• no cholesterol or fat

Dried figs provide:

• high dietary fibre

• calcium, iron, and magnesium

• antioxidants

• digestive benefits

• natural sweetness without refined sugar

Prunes are recognized as:

• a digestive-supporting food

• rich in potassium and vitamin K

• beneficial for bone health

• helpful for heart health

• a natural energy source

These nutritional advantages make them suitable for:

• athletes

• health-conscious consumers

• vegan and vegetarian diets

• weight management programs

• families seeking natural snacks

Ethical and Sustainability

Our eco-friendly initiatives encompass:

• zero waste production philosophy

• recyclable packaging materials

• energy-efficient drying systems

• fair trade and ethical sourcing

• supporting farmers with fair compensation and technical guidance

“Our dedication, to sustainability extends beyond our business " the spokesperson remarked. "We aim to preserve the environment and assist the communities that contribute to making our products.”

Global Logistics and Export Expertise

Being among the suppliers and exporters of Raisins, Dried Figs and Prunes we oversee each phase of the global trade process such, as:

• documentation

• customs procedures

• certifications

• freight coordination

• global delivery

With logistics collaborators and a committed export crew we guarantee that each delivery reaches its destination securely and punctually.

We consider exports not merely as deals but as collaborations founded on trust, reliability and mutual development.

Customer-Cantered Approach

We consider every client connection valuable. Regardless of whether the purchase's minor or significant we deliver equal focus and care.

Our strategy prioritizing customers involves:

• flexible order quantities

• responsive communication

• customized product options

• reliable supply

• long-term cooperation goals

Global Market Growth and Future Expansion Plans

The worldwide dried fruit industry keeps experiencing expansion fuelled by the increasing preference for natural products, healthier snack choices and the need, for clean ingredient formulations. As a leading supplier and exporter of Raisins, Dried Figs and Prunes we understand the value of anticipating market trends and committing to growth.

We have been carefully monitoring patterns across areas with every market offering distinct prospects. In Europe there is a growing demand in the bakery, confectionery and cereal sectors, where raisins and dried figs are extensively used in recipes and product innovation. In the USA and Canada, the move towards plant-based eating and natural snack options has led to an increase in the use of prunes and raisins as substitutes, for processed candies. Dried fruits remain highly regarded in cuisine within the Middle East and Asian markets establishing these areas as robust and consistent markets, for our goods.

To satisfy this demand we are focused on broadening our manufacturing base and forging sourcing partnerships. Our twofold operational edge has demonstrated effectiveness, in boosting supply reliability. We intend to strengthen this capability further. We continue to invest in technology, warehousing and distribution systems enabling us to reduce lead times and manage quantities without sacrificing quality.

Product development is another area of emphasis for us. We are investigating varieties and uses of dried fruits, such as diced and chopped styles for industrial applications convenient ready-to-eat snack packs for retailers and innovative packaging concepts that attract contemporary consumers. Our aim is to provide solutions that foster growth, for both our partners and ourselves of whether they work in retail, wholesale or production

Moving ahead we are certain in our capability to further broaden our presence. Our commitment to excellence, client contentment and ethical manufacturing guarantees that we stay a collaborator, in the global dried fruits sector. As demand increases and fresh prospects emerge, we are ready to satisfy the industry’s requirements and bring the benefits of Raisin, Dried Figs and Prunes to even more consumers.

Company Vision

Our goal is to share the flavour and farming legacy of our area, with the global community. We strive to keep growing our presence while preserving the confidence and contentment of our clientele.

“We are not merely selling dried fruits " the spokesperson stated. "With each item we provide we convey a tale of heritage, excellence and commitment.”

The future of the dried fruit business is believed to be in innovation and teaming up. With knowledge of market needs and close interaction with the partners the industry can develop products that meet the changing lifestyles without sacrificing the authenticity and naturalness that make dried fruits such a treasure. It is an increasing opinion that the creation of new product formats, better processing, and introduction to the new packaging solutions will contribute significantly to the fulfilment of the expectations of consumers. Simultaneously, increased collaboration along the chain of supply, including the farmers and manufactures and distributors worldwide, will facilitate the maintenance of quality, sustainable production, and sustainable growth of this industry in the long term.

About Malatya Apricot

Malatya Apricot acts as a provider and exporter of Raisin, Dried Figs and Prunes catering to clients throughout Europe, the USA, the Middle East, Asia and over 40 other nations. Equipped with production plants globally recognized quality standards and a dedication to sustainability and client satisfaction we supply top-quality dried fruits to retailers, wholesalers and industrial customers, around the world.

We combine traditional drying methods with modern technology to ensure natural taste, rich nutrition, and consistent quality in every batch.



Malatya Apricot | Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables

