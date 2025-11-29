Malatya Apricot Expands Global Supply of Cashew,Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables,Dates to Meet Rising Worldwide Demand

Malatya Apricot Cashew Dates Malatya Apricot - Organic fruits and vegetables 1 Malatya Apricot - Organic fruits and vegetables 2

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI , TURKEY, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With strong sourcing, advanced processing, and international certifications, the company strengthens its position as one of the biggest suppliers and exporters of premium Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits – Vegetables, and Dates.

We have a straightforward vision: to make the world a part of the purest and most trusted dried fruits and nuts, manufactured in a responsible and caring environment and delivered with the highest quality.

Expanding International Business in Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables, and Dates

Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables, and Dates demand in the world has increased significantly over the last few years. These are the categories that have become crucial in the contemporary diets, retailing shelves, health food markets, and food manufacturing companies.

Cashew: A Multipurpose and Multinational Choice

The usage of cashew in various foods and its rich flavour add to its popularity around the world because of its smooth texture. We market and sale quality cashews that are of the right size, flavour, and purity to the international market.

Our cashews are used in:

• Healthy snacks

• Bakery and confectionery products

• Breakfast cereals

• Vegan cheese and cashew milk and butter, which are plant-based foods

Snack products of flavour and roasting. We stock all the leading grades that are W180, W210, W240, W320, and W450, whole, split, broken, and flavoured cashews. All the batches are obtained in a responsible manner and handled with the best care so that they are fresh, similar and of a good quality that is long-lasting.



Organic Dried Fruits – Vegetables: Adapting to the Change of Clean Eating

Organic products are being more picked by people all over the world. Dried vegetables and fruits are now chosen as organic because it is pure and made in a natural manner, without chemicals. Our assortment of certified organic foods comprises:

• Organic dried apricots

• Organic dried figs

• Organic dried mango

• Organic dried apples

• Organic dried raisins

These products are either dried in the natural air or at low temperatures, so as to maintain their vitamins, minerals, fibre and natural flavour.

We have organic products with internationally accepted certifications, and this provides our customers with full satisfaction of purity, safety, and transparency.

Dates: A Natural Sweetener, A Growing Trend in the World

Dates are among the rapidly expanding dried fruits in world markets and they are known to be naturally sweet, have clean ingredient list and offer high level of nutrition. We offer premium dates that will suit the retail, wholesale, and food manufacturing clients.

Dates are widely used in:

• Healthy snacks

• Smoothies

• Energy bars

• Bakery products

• Traditional cuisines

• Vegan and refined sugar-free recipes

We are proud of providing Dates that have a natural taste, freshness, and long shelf-life hence it has become a common demand in both the home and the industry across the world.

Blending Tradition, Purity, and Modern Processing

In Malatya Apricot, we are of the opinion that food must be true and natural. We mix the fertility of nature with stability of the contemporary production and food safety mechanisms.

We have a Production Philosophy that consists of:

• Close selection of reputable farmers.

• Either controlled or natural drying processes.

• Strict hygiene standards

• Light processing which preserves natural flavour.

• State-of-the-art grading and sorting.

• Secure, food-safe packaging

Be it Cashew or Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables, or Dates, the idea is the same: we are preparing the food that is as close as possible to its natural state without compromising on quality of the food as we are required to go internationally.

Commitment to Safety and International Certifications

Our operations revolve around food safety. We abide by internationally accredited certification systems such as:

• FSSC 22000

• BRC

• ISO standards

• USDA Organic

• EU Organic

• Kosher

• FDA compliance

These certifications indicate our commitment to quality, traceability and absolute transparency in the chain of supply.

Our Global Reach

Our entire families of Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables and Dates are exported to our customers at various locations:

• USA

• Canada

• Russia

• All of Europe

• New Zealand

• Australia

• Chile

• Brazil

• Ukraine

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• UK

There are also mixed container shipments offered by us where the customers can order many goods within one shipment, an important benefit to importers, wholesalers and retailers with many goods at a low price.

Sustainability

Our approach focuses on:

• Supporting fair-trade farmers

• Encouraging natural and organic farming

• Reducing waste

• Lowering environmental impact in processing

• Strengthening rural communities

Personalized Packaging and White-Labelling

Each market possesses unique needs and we respect them by providing:

• Private label solutions for brands

• Custom labelling and branding

• Different moisture levels, sizes, and grades

• Product formats suitable for industrial use

Reliable, Strong Supply Chain

We are proud of the fact that we provide products in a timely, regular and careful manner. Our supply chain includes:

• Advanced storage facilities

• Hygienic processing units

• Safe packaging lines

• Reliable logistics partners

• Documented export compliance

We have experience in international trade which means that all the customers get what they are promised.

Expansion And Future Growth Plans on the Market

The demand of the global market of Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables and Dates has been in an upward trend due to the change of consumption patterns among the consumers towards healthier and cleaner foods. We aim at ensuring that we remain ahead of this development by:

• Expanding sourcing partnerships

• Strengthening production capacity

• Introducing new product varieties

• Improving packaging formats

• Enhancing customer-specific solutions

• Investing in sustainable farming support

• Expanding private label and industrial product lines

The market is increasingly thinking that innovation, transparency, and collaboration are the constituents of defining the future of the dried fruits and nuts business. With the constantly shifting consumer tastes and preferences, our pursuit of maintaining the natural authenticity along the way, we will strive to front run this evolution.

With rising consumption in the world, we are ready to face new challenges and opportunities- making sure that we provide our partners round the world with reliable supply of Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables, and Dates.

Strengthening Our Role in the Global Market Through Innovation and Customer Partnership

As the international food sector keeps on changing, we are confident that the best source of growth is by knowing the customers, changing with the market, and long-term innovation. The increase in demand of Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables, and Dates is not only a fashion around the globe, but also a long-term trend toward healthier and more transparent food options. Our company is determined to assist in this change as a loyal and active partner to our customer.

The creation of more efficient and powerful supply chains is one of the main pillars of our expansion strategy. It is through a close collaboration with the reputable growers and processors that we will be guaranteed that each batch of Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables and Dates are of the highest standards. The partnerships also help us to be stable in our yearly supply even at times of peak seasons or higher demand globally. This uniformity is among the major reasons why the international customers opt to do business with us.

We are also making more investments in better processing. More efficient cleaning systems, modern sorting technologies, and modern drying methods can allow us to preserve the natural taste, structure and nutrients of every commodity. These advancements also assist us in keeping high standards of hygiene and the ability to do the huge amounts without complications. We are expanding our production capacity as the industry expands to cater to new markets and this way we are always up to our delivery commitments.

Another significant aspect of our expansion is widening product formats. The customers in various regions desire diverse shapes, sizes and moisture content in the dried fruits and nuts. In order to cover these expectations, we offer a large variety of choices some being whole cashews, others being splits and flavours, organic dried vegetables in flakes and powders, and others are high grade dates with different grades and textures. Such diversity assists us to support the industries which include bakery, confectionery, dairy alternatives, health snacks, ready to eat foods and products that are based on fitness.

We also find that additional retailers and distributors are constructing personal-brand names. In this regard, we provide extensive private labeling and tailor-made packaging. We cooperate with clients to design branding and choose packaging materials and address label needs in various countries. This gives our clients the liberty to develop their brands, at the expense of our quality that has always been constant.

Sustainability is another area we are very keen about in our long-term strategy. In our opinion, production of food should not violate the planet. This is the reason why we collaborate with farmers who work under natural processes, maintain soil health, and are responsible in farming. We are using recyclable, biodegradable containers where we can and we are still investing in production systems that are environmentally friendly. The decisions will ensure a less adverse environmental impact and promote healthier communities in the rural agricultural areas.

The market of pure and natural foods will only increase as a global demand in the nearest years. Consumers are label readers, shunning artificial ingredients, and selecting products that are consistent with their lifestyle objectives. Our future favourable market is the middle-class, and we are ready to contribute to this shift in consumption by providing products that are genuine, natural, and treated with care.

In the future, we will be expanding into additional foreign markets, increasing product variants, and cooperating with retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. We subscribe to long-term relationships founded on transparency, communication and trust. We do not just intend to deliver our quality food products but also to assist our partners in the development of their businesses and assist them to serve the rising demands of the consumers.

As a company that is committed to providing quality products and quality service, we have made continuous improvement the main focus of our operations. In case customers want high quality cashews, certified organic dried fruits and vegetables, or naturally sweet dates, we make sure that each delivery is an embodiment of the values we cherish, which are quality, accountability, and dedication to global health and nutrition.

ABOUT MALATYA APRICOT

Malatya Apricot is an international supplier and exporter of high-quality Cashew, Organic Dried Fruits - Vegetables and Dates, and provides high-quality products to its customers in over 40 countries of Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. We are a reputable player in the global dried fruits and nuts market through our quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction.

We minimize the use of technology and adopt the use of the traditional to provide pure, safe, and natural flavourful products to the globe.



Malatya Apricot | Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables

