Burlison and Grothman Announce Hearing on Technology Lowering the Cost of Healthcare

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) and Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) today announced a hearing titled “Lowering the Cost of Healthcare: Technology’s Role in Driving Affordability.” During the hearing, members will examine the main causes of rising healthcare costs in the United States, including burdensome regulations from the Biden administration, and analyze how medical technology innovations can help alleviate this problem.

“Overbearing regulations and exorbitant costs should not get in the way of Americans accessing essential healthcare for themselves and their families. Private sector technological innovation can help lower the cost of healthcare and alleviate the burdens many Americans face by implementing automated systems that improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance preventative care. We look forward to hearing from experts about new breakthroughs in medical technology and explore the ways that Congress can help lower healthcare costs for Americans across the country,” said the lawmakers.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Lowering the Cost of Healthcare: Technology’s Role in Driving Affordability”

DATE: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

TIME: 10:00 A.M. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center

WITNESSES:

Mr. Brian Whorley, Chief Executive Officer, Paytient Technologies, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Paytient Technologies, Inc. Dr. Darius Lakdawalla, Quintiles Chair in Pharmaceutical Development and Regulatory Innovation, University of Southern California

Quintiles Chair in Pharmaceutical Development and Regulatory Innovation, University of Southern California Dr. Ziad Obermeyer, Blue Cross of California Distinguished Associate Professor, Health Policy and Management, University of California-Berkeley

Blue Cross of California Distinguished Associate Professor, Health Policy and Management, University of California-Berkeley Mr. Chris Jacobs, Founder, Juniper Research Group

WATCH: This hearing will be open to the public and will be livestreamed here.