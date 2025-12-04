Chairman Comer Launches Investigation into Massive Fraud in Minnesota’s Social Services System on Governor Walz’s Watch

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today launched an investigation into widespread fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs under Governor Tim Walz’s watch, the state’s efforts to cover it up, and retaliation against whistleblowers who sought to protect taxpayer dollars. In letters to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, Chairman Comer seeks documents, communications, and records as part of the Committee’s investigation.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating reports of widespread fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs. The Committee has serious concerns about how you as the Governor, and the Democrat-controlled administration, allowed millions of dollars to be stolen. The Committee also has concerns that you and your administration were fully aware of this fraud and chose not to act for fear of political retaliation. The Committee therefore requests documents and communications showing what your administration knew about this fraud and whether you took action to limit or halt the investigation into this widespread fraud,” wrote Chairman Comer to Governor Walz.

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have charged dozens of individuals with stealing more than $240 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program through the Minnesota-based nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Although they claimed to have served thousands of meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic, only a small fraction of those meals was provided. Instead, the defendants allegedly used taxpayer funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and real estate.

In separate schemes, another group allegedly defrauded Minnesota’s housing stabilization program of more than $104 million by falsely claiming to help people at risk of homelessness. A third group is accused of stealing $14 million by billing for autism treatment services that were never provided. Reports indicate that Minnesota officials saw early signs of fraud within Feeding Our Future but failed to intervene. Additional reporting alleges that some fraudulently obtained funds distributed through the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) were sent overseas to support terrorist organizations, including Al-Shabaab and ISIS. Whistleblowers within DHS have alleged the agency has deleted data and withheld records to cover up the fraud.

“This woeful oversight of remittances is concerning, especially given that since 2014, including under your leadership since 2019, oversight of remittance payments has been the purview of the state. You were caught on tape pledging to help Feeding Our Future fraudsters in a conversation that also included discussion of campaign donations from Somali community leaders to secure your donor base and, only days later you and your son accepted contributions to your campaigns from the individuals in this meeting. Based on these reports, the Committee is concerned that you were negligent in handling taxpayer dollars that were ultimately stolen and had systems in place that allowed the funds to be funneled to terrorist networks responsible for killing Americans. Whistleblowers have indicated that DHS employees are destroying evidence. The Committee expects that you will take all steps to preserve evidence during this investigation,”wrote Chairman Comer to Attorney General Ellison.

Walz and Ellison have until December 17, 2025, to provide the requested information to the Oversight Committee.

Read the letters here: