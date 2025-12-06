Mace Announces Hearing on Use of Modern Technology to Counter Human Trafficking

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing titled “Using Modern Tools to Counter Human Trafficking.” During the hearing, members will examine how technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital forensics, are used to detect and prevent human trafficking. Members will also hear from witnesses on ways to improve partnerships between anti-trafficking agencies, technology companies, and law enforcement agencies to prioritize and effectively respond to cases without leaving gaps.

“Law enforcement agencies have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of human trafficking cases and the lack of resources needed to address them. AI and other modern technologies can help close these gaps, strengthen cases against traffickers, and get victims the justice they deserve,” said Chairwoman Mace.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Using Modern Tools to Counter Human Trafficking”

DATE: December 10, 2025

TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Megan Lundstrom, Chief Executive Officer, Polaris

Melissa Snow, Executive Director, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

Cara Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Marinus Analytics



WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.