Senate Bill 1101 Printer's Number 1334

PENNSYLVANIA, December 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1334

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1101

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, FONTANA

AND COSTA, DECEMBER 2, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, DECEMBER 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in roads, streets, bridges and highways, providing

for mowing operations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as

The Second Class Township Code, is amended by adding a section

to read:

Section 2302.1. Mowing Operations.--(a) Notwithstanding any

other provision of law or a policy adopted by the Department of

Transportation, a township shall not be required to utilize a

shadow vehicle in support of mowing operations along township

roads conducted by township employes or by contract.

(b) Nothing in this section shall prohibit a township from

voluntarily utilizing a shadow vehicle if deemed necessary by

the board of supervisors.

(c) As used in this section, the term "shadow vehicle" means

