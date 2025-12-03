Senate Bill 1101 Printer's Number 1334
PENNSYLVANIA, December 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1334
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1101
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM, FONTANA
AND COSTA, DECEMBER 2, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, DECEMBER 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in roads, streets, bridges and highways, providing
for mowing operations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as
The Second Class Township Code, is amended by adding a section
to read:
Section 2302.1. Mowing Operations.--(a) Notwithstanding any
other provision of law or a policy adopted by the Department of
Transportation, a township shall not be required to utilize a
shadow vehicle in support of mowing operations along township
roads conducted by township employes or by contract.
(b) Nothing in this section shall prohibit a township from
voluntarily utilizing a shadow vehicle if deemed necessary by
the board of supervisors.
(c) As used in this section, the term "shadow vehicle" means
