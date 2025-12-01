Senate Resolution 199 Printer's Number 1332

PENNSYLVANIA, December 1 - secondary jobs; and

WHEREAS, For every 100 nuclear power plant jobs, another 66

jobs are created in local communities; and

WHEREAS, Nuclear energy plays a key role in the national

security of the United States; and

WHEREAS, The United States Navy, the largest nuclear-powered

navy in the world, is supported by the commercial nuclear energy

industry and a shared nuclear supply chain; and

WHEREAS, Advanced nuclear technologies are vital to powering

space exploration; and

WHEREAS, Nuclear energy promotes grid security and

reliability as one of the least expensive sources of baseload

power generation worldwide; and

WHEREAS, Nuclear power plants are largely resilient to

adverse weather events, providing electricity 24 hours a day, 7

days a week, 365 days a year to distressed areas when other

sources of electricity shut down; and

WHEREAS, Nuclear energy contributes an estimated $60 billion

per year to the gross domestic product of the United States; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the second largest producer of

nuclear energy in the United States, behind only the State of

Illinois; and

WHEREAS, There are more nuclear operators in this

Commonwealth than in any other state; and

WHEREAS, These nuclear operators include Constellation, Talen

and Vistra; and

WHEREAS, Nuclear energy comprises 30% of all electricity

generated in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Clean energy production by nuclear plants in this

Commonwealth prevents more than 37 million metric tons of CO2

20250SR0199PN1332 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30