Senate Resolution 199 Printer's Number 1332
PENNSYLVANIA, December 1 - secondary jobs; and
WHEREAS, For every 100 nuclear power plant jobs, another 66
jobs are created in local communities; and
WHEREAS, Nuclear energy plays a key role in the national
security of the United States; and
WHEREAS, The United States Navy, the largest nuclear-powered
navy in the world, is supported by the commercial nuclear energy
industry and a shared nuclear supply chain; and
WHEREAS, Advanced nuclear technologies are vital to powering
space exploration; and
WHEREAS, Nuclear energy promotes grid security and
reliability as one of the least expensive sources of baseload
power generation worldwide; and
WHEREAS, Nuclear power plants are largely resilient to
adverse weather events, providing electricity 24 hours a day, 7
days a week, 365 days a year to distressed areas when other
sources of electricity shut down; and
WHEREAS, Nuclear energy contributes an estimated $60 billion
per year to the gross domestic product of the United States; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the second largest producer of
nuclear energy in the United States, behind only the State of
Illinois; and
WHEREAS, There are more nuclear operators in this
Commonwealth than in any other state; and
WHEREAS, These nuclear operators include Constellation, Talen
and Vistra; and
WHEREAS, Nuclear energy comprises 30% of all electricity
generated in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Clean energy production by nuclear plants in this
Commonwealth prevents more than 37 million metric tons of CO2
