Senate Resolution 198 Printer's Number 1333
PENNSYLVANIA, December 3 - Committee (PA SIC) was formed to ensure the successful, and
locally adapted, implementation of SFI standards and principles,
making the Commonwealth one of the original State-level leaders
in the program; and
WHEREAS, Over the past 30 years, the PA SIC has delivered
innovative logger training, landowner outreach and public
education programs that have improved forest health, advanced
best management practices and supported sustainable timber
harvesting across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The PA SIC has trained more than 8,000 loggers,
foresters and landowners in its Professional Timber Harvester
Training Program and has developed, compiled and distributed
countless resources encouraging responsible forestry on private
lands; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania SFI Implementation Committee
continues to engage with educators, policymakers,
conservationists and industry leaders to build consensus and
foster collaborative forest stewardship that benefits both
people and the environment; and
WHEREAS, The SFI program has evolved into a globally
recognized, third-party forest certification system promoting
sustainability and biodiversity while remaining rooted in local
efforts like those of the PA SIC; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the 30th anniversary of
the Sustainable Forestry Initiative; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate commend the SFI and the PA SIC for
30 years of leadership, commitment and impact on the
sustainability of Pennsylvania's forests and forest-based
communities; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate reaffirm its support for the SFI as
20250SR0198PN1333 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.