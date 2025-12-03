Submit Release
Senate Resolution 198 Printer's Number 1333

PENNSYLVANIA, December 3 - Committee (PA SIC) was formed to ensure the successful, and

locally adapted, implementation of SFI standards and principles,

making the Commonwealth one of the original State-level leaders

in the program; and

WHEREAS, Over the past 30 years, the PA SIC has delivered

innovative logger training, landowner outreach and public

education programs that have improved forest health, advanced

best management practices and supported sustainable timber

harvesting across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The PA SIC has trained more than 8,000 loggers,

foresters and landowners in its Professional Timber Harvester

Training Program and has developed, compiled and distributed

countless resources encouraging responsible forestry on private

lands; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania SFI Implementation Committee

continues to engage with educators, policymakers,

conservationists and industry leaders to build consensus and

foster collaborative forest stewardship that benefits both

people and the environment; and

WHEREAS, The SFI program has evolved into a globally

recognized, third-party forest certification system promoting

sustainability and biodiversity while remaining rooted in local

efforts like those of the PA SIC; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the 30th anniversary of

the Sustainable Forestry Initiative; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate commend the SFI and the PA SIC for

30 years of leadership, commitment and impact on the

sustainability of Pennsylvania's forests and forest-based

communities; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate reaffirm its support for the SFI as

