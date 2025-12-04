8th Giving Economy Forum Launches 2026 Festival, Opens Giving Economy Awards for 'Architects of a Better World'

GEF is anchored in Crowdera’s “Giving Forward” philosophy, spotlighting innovation, inclusion, and values-led giving. It convenes changemakers, philanthropists, and institutions on a unified platform Giving Economy Forum celebrates the convergence of industries from social impact, startups, philanthropy, nonprofit, corporate, & media. The Giving Economy Forum addresses critical challenges in the social sector by creating meaningful connections between funders and high-impact practitioners across ASEAN.

The Forum launches its 2026 Festival early, unveiling Giving Economy Awards 2026 to honor “Architects of a Better World”

Each year, GEF advances its mission by celebrating leaders from its global collective, shaping a simpler, ethical framework beyond SDG 2030 to guide the next era of sustainable progress.” — Chet Jainn, Founder of Giving Economy Forum and Crowdera

SINGAPORE, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Giving Economy Forum (GEF) today announced the early launch of its year-long 2026 Giving Economy Festival, unveiling a global recognition platform celebrating purpose-led leaders designing scalable, ethical giving models across continents.The 8th Annual Giving Economy Awards will open officially with a curtain-raiser on 12 December 2025, hosted at the Mochtar Riady Auditorium, Singapore Management University — convening philanthropists, investors, founders, policymakers, creators, and nonprofit leaders for high-level conversations on AI for social impact, sustainability, and the future of giving-based development frameworks beyond the global SDG 2030 horizon."This forum initiates a year-long global movement to empower the social sector to scale operations through partnership and collaboration. We are setting the stage for 2026 by first honouring the builders of a better world. From the launch of the landmark SG60 Pledges to the Giving Economy Awards, this vision celebrates the work that truly matters for impactful, long-term change." said Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Crowdera Foundation “We built GEF to prove that giving at scale should feel empowering, not exhausting. True architects of a better world don’t just raise funds — they rewrite systems, strengthen communities, and accelerate progress responsibly. Their work deserves a global stage.”— Chet Jainn, Founder, Giving Economy ForumGEF is organized and powered by the Crowdera Foundation and is inspired by Chet Jainn’s Giving Forward philosophy — a digital-first approach that embeds generosity into institutions, innovation ecosystems, and communities.Event Highlights for 12 December 2025:- 8th Annual Giving Economy Awards Ceremony- Launch of SG60 Purpose Pledges — a GEF initiative inviting measurable impact commitments aligned to Singapore’s legacy milestone year.- Spotlight panel on AI for Philanthropy and how emerging technologies can accelerate the social sector responsibly.- Introduction to the Next Developmental Framework Beyond SDG 2030, designed to reduce complexity and increase cross-sector participation at scale.- Launch of the Case Studies Book, showcasing real nonprofit and social innovation blueprints for scalable impact.Looking Ahead — August 2026As part of the 2026 Festival, the Forum will host its flagship 2026 Summit & Global Awards at the Marina Bay Sands, unveiling the inaugural “60-Over-60 Recognition” — celebrating senior leaders who built impact foundations for people and planet.- 8 consecutive editions convening impact leaders across geographies- Bootstrapped movement built independently without political or guilt-based giving narratives- Ecosystem recognition model powered by institutional nonprofit frameworks and emerging-tech conversations- Nominate an “Architect of a Better World”: https://bit.ly/GEFAwardNominationSG25 - Submit nominations via: GEF SG60 Purpose Pledges- Nominations closes on 7 December 2025- Reserve your seat and RSVP for 12 December Forum: https://bit.ly/RSVP-GEF2025 About GEFThe Giving Economy Forum is a global, nonpartisan movement organized and powered by Crowdera Foundation. Inspired by the founder’s Giving Forward philosophy, it champions ethical innovation, community-driven generosity, and sustainable progress — guided by Do No Harm principles so that giving can accelerate impact responsibly for people, planet, and future generations.

