Welyft Accelerates Green Logistics in Singapore with All-Electric Fleet

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to redefine urban logistics, Welyft, a Singapore-based trailblazer operating a 100% electric van fleet, is accelerating the city-state’s transition to net-zero last-mile delivery. By eliminating tailpipe emissions entirely, Welyft is slashing carbon footprints, purifying urban air, and setting a new benchmark for enterprise-grade sustainability—perfectly aligned with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030, which mandates phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 and deploying 60,000 EV charging points by 2030.This is not just logistics. This is climate action in motion.Founder’s Vision: A Personal EV Sparks a National TransformationWelyft’s story begins not in a boardroom, but on the open road. Its ceo, a daily EV driver, experienced firsthand the silence, efficiency, and freedom of electric mobility. “Every morning, I drove past diesel fumes and noise,” he recalls. “I asked myself—Can we build a supply chain system that actually heals the ecosystem instead of draining it”That question ignited Welyft: a mission to bring enterprise-grade, ESG-compliant green logistics to Singapore’s supply chains. From e-commerce & FMCG giants to healthcare providers, Public Health Initiative, Welyft delivers zero-emission reliability at scale—proving that sustainability is not a compromise, but a competitive edge.“I didn’t just want to drive an EV. I wanted to electrify an entire industry.” — Pramod Jain, CEO, WelyftDriving a Greener Future—With Measurable ImpactWelyft’s all-electric fleet produces zero tailpipe emissions, cutting CO₂ by about 52% compared to diesel vans—more than double the World Economic Forum’s 24% estimate for last-mile electrification.By electrifying last mile transport, the Company taps into burgeoning demand in green logistics solutions.The quieter electric motors also mean less noise pollution during deliveries, contributing to more livable, peaceful streets..“Every electric vehicle on the street brings us one step closer to net-zero.” — Manish Satnaliwala, Investor, WelyftThese reductions directly support Singapore’s national climate ambition: peaking emissions soon and achieving net-zero by 2050. Welyft isn’t waiting for policy—it’s leading it.Riding Singapore’s EV RevolutionThe timing couldn’t be more critical. Singapore’s EV ecosystem is exploding:- eLGV population more than doubled as reported by a news outlet in 2025, eLGV numbers rose: from 4,284 in 2024 to 5,777 as of October 2025.- 52% of all new van sales in Q1 2023 were fully electric—an unprecedented shift- All new car and taxi registrations must be cleaner-energy models by 2030Welyft operates at the heart of this momentum. Its modern electric vans deliver ~300 km range with full payloads—ideal for island-wide operations. Government incentives, falling battery costs, and a rapidly expanding charging network remove barriers to scale.Stable electricity pricing shields clients from fuel volatility. Regenerative braking extends vehicle life. Advanced route optimization—powered by AI—slashes mileage, energy use, and delivery times.This is smart logistics, engineered for a low-carbon economy.Delivering Enterprise Value—Beyond SustainabilityFor B2B clients, Welyft is more than a vendor—it’s a strategic ESG partner.- Reliable island-wide coverage: on-demand or scheduled, 24/7- Lower total cost of ownership: electricity vs. diesel, fewer breakdowns, minimal maintenance- Auditable Scope 3 reductions: every delivery cuts client emissions with verifiable data- Brand elevation: green-branded EVs signal sustainability to consumersWelyft powers sustainability for industry leaders across the FMCG, Electronics, and Pharmaceutical sectors. These enterprises trust Welyft to meet regulatory mandates, enhance ESG reporting, and future-proof their supply chains.“Our clients don’t just want efficient delivery from their logistics vendor network. They want decarbonization —without disruption.” — Nimisha Jain, COO, WelyftCleaner Air, Quieter Streets, Healthier Communities- Welyft’s impact extends far beyond balance sheets.- No exhaust means “cleaner air” in dense HDB neighborhoods.- No engine roar means peaceful streets during early-morning and late-night deliveries.- Every parcel—from groceries to gadgets—arrives with a smaller planetary footprint.- This is logistics that heals cities, not harms them.Backed by Visionary Capital—Fueled by Climate ConvictionWelyft is powered by Wejain, a private equity firm and other investors who see sustainability as the ultimate growth driver. Nearly 46% of institutional investors now prioritize low-carbon transitions (2023 survey). McKinsey projects the global green logistics market to reach $350 billion by 2030.Welyft is positioned at the intersection of purpose and profit, impacting people and planet - adhering to the GEF corporate pledge of quadruple bottomline.With fresh capital in 2026-2027, Welyft will expand beyond B2B logistics into retail mobility, healthcare logistics, and F&B delivery. The vision: a multi-sector green mobility platform, anchored in zero-emission technology and ESG rigor.Early-mover advantage, proprietary routing algorithms, and a scalable fleet model (company-owned + partner-operated) ensure Welyft stays ahead as regulations tighten and consumer expectations rise.A National Call to ActionWelyft isn’t just building a company. It’s building a movement.“Sustainability is our driving force. Our 100% electric fleet proves green logistics is efficient, scalable, and profitable. We’re not just cutting emissions today—we’re designing the delivery network for the Singapore of tomorrow.” — Chet Jainn, CEO, WejainThe company invites all Singaporeans to join:- Businesses: Electrify your supply chain with Welyft- Drivers: Power the green fleet—earn with purpose- Citizens: Support brands that choose clean delivery- Investors: Back the future of sustainable mobilityTogether, we can make Singapore the global leader in Green Logistics.The Road AheadWelyft is scaling fast—expanding its fleet, forging strategic partnerships, and integrating green warehousing and sustainable packaging. Every innovation reinforces one truth: ** decarbonized logistics is the only logistics that will survive the next decade**.As Singapore charges toward a low-carbon future, Welyft is not just keeping pace.It’s leading the charge—one electric delivery at a time.Media Contact:Nimisha JainCOO, Welyftnimisha@welyft.orgMobile: +65 9824 3408Singapore | December 02, 2025Sources:Singapore Green Plan 2030The Straits Times (EV adoption, logistics trends)CleanTechnica (Q1 2023 electric van sales)McKinsey & Co. (Decarbonizing logistics, ESG investment trends)World Economic Forum, FedEx, DHL (EV fleet emission reductions)Industry reports on ESG compliance and Scope 3 accounting

