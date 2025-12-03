Welyft Accelerates Green Logistics in Singapore with All-Electric Fleet
Aligned with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Welyft transforms last-mile delivery into a strategic ESG advantage, slashing carbon emissions for enterprises.
This is not just logistics. This is climate action in motion.
Founder’s Vision: A Personal EV Sparks a National Transformation
Welyft’s story begins not in a boardroom, but on the open road. Its ceo, a daily EV driver, experienced firsthand the silence, efficiency, and freedom of electric mobility. “Every morning, I drove past diesel fumes and noise,” he recalls. “I asked myself—Can we build a supply chain system that actually heals the ecosystem instead of draining it”
That question ignited Welyft: a mission to bring enterprise-grade, ESG-compliant green logistics to Singapore’s supply chains. From e-commerce & FMCG giants to healthcare providers, Public Health Initiative, Welyft delivers zero-emission reliability at scale—proving that sustainability is not a compromise, but a competitive edge.
“I didn’t just want to drive an EV. I wanted to electrify an entire industry.” — Pramod Jain, CEO, Welyft
Driving a Greener Future—With Measurable Impact
Welyft’s all-electric fleet produces zero tailpipe emissions, cutting CO₂ by about 52% compared to diesel vans—more than double the World Economic Forum’s 24% estimate for last-mile electrification.
By electrifying last mile transport, the Company taps into burgeoning demand in green logistics solutions.
The quieter electric motors also mean less noise pollution during deliveries, contributing to more livable, peaceful streets..
“Every electric vehicle on the street brings us one step closer to net-zero.” — Manish Satnaliwala, Investor, Welyft
These reductions directly support Singapore’s national climate ambition: peaking emissions soon and achieving net-zero by 2050. Welyft isn’t waiting for policy—it’s leading it.
Riding Singapore’s EV Revolution
The timing couldn’t be more critical. Singapore’s EV ecosystem is exploding:
- eLGV population more than doubled as reported by a news outlet in 2025, eLGV numbers rose: from 4,284 in 2024 to 5,777 as of October 2025.
- 52% of all new van sales in Q1 2023 were fully electric—an unprecedented shift
- All new car and taxi registrations must be cleaner-energy models by 2030
Welyft operates at the heart of this momentum. Its modern electric vans deliver ~300 km range with full payloads—ideal for island-wide operations. Government incentives, falling battery costs, and a rapidly expanding charging network remove barriers to scale.
Stable electricity pricing shields clients from fuel volatility. Regenerative braking extends vehicle life. Advanced route optimization—powered by AI—slashes mileage, energy use, and delivery times.
This is smart logistics, engineered for a low-carbon economy.
Delivering Enterprise Value—Beyond Sustainability
For B2B clients, Welyft is more than a vendor—it’s a strategic ESG partner.
- Reliable island-wide coverage: on-demand or scheduled, 24/7
- Lower total cost of ownership: electricity vs. diesel, fewer breakdowns, minimal maintenance
- Auditable Scope 3 reductions: every delivery cuts client emissions with verifiable data
- Brand elevation: green-branded EVs signal sustainability to consumers
Welyft powers sustainability for industry leaders across the FMCG, Electronics, and Pharmaceutical sectors. These enterprises trust Welyft to meet regulatory mandates, enhance ESG reporting, and future-proof their supply chains.
“Our clients don’t just want efficient delivery from their logistics vendor network. They want decarbonization —without disruption.” — Nimisha Jain, COO, Welyft
Cleaner Air, Quieter Streets, Healthier Communities
- Welyft’s impact extends far beyond balance sheets.
- No exhaust means “cleaner air” in dense HDB neighborhoods.
- No engine roar means peaceful streets during early-morning and late-night deliveries.
- Every parcel—from groceries to gadgets—arrives with a smaller planetary footprint.
- This is logistics that heals cities, not harms them.
Backed by Visionary Capital—Fueled by Climate Conviction
Welyft is powered by Wejain, a private equity firm and other investors who see sustainability as the ultimate growth driver. Nearly 46% of institutional investors now prioritize low-carbon transitions (2023 survey). McKinsey projects the global green logistics market to reach $350 billion by 2030.
Welyft is positioned at the intersection of purpose and profit, impacting people and planet - adhering to the GEF corporate pledge of quadruple bottomline.
With fresh capital in 2026-2027, Welyft will expand beyond B2B logistics into retail mobility, healthcare logistics, and F&B delivery. The vision: a multi-sector green mobility platform, anchored in zero-emission technology and ESG rigor.
Early-mover advantage, proprietary routing algorithms, and a scalable fleet model (company-owned + partner-operated) ensure Welyft stays ahead as regulations tighten and consumer expectations rise.
A National Call to Action
Welyft isn’t just building a company. It’s building a movement.
“Sustainability is our driving force. Our 100% electric fleet proves green logistics is efficient, scalable, and profitable. We’re not just cutting emissions today—we’re designing the delivery network for the Singapore of tomorrow.” — Chet Jainn, CEO, Wejain
The company invites all Singaporeans to join:
- Businesses: Electrify your supply chain with Welyft
- Drivers: Power the green fleet—earn with purpose
- Citizens: Support brands that choose clean delivery
- Investors: Back the future of sustainable mobility
Together, we can make Singapore the global leader in Green Logistics.
The Road Ahead
Welyft is scaling fast—expanding its fleet, forging strategic partnerships, and integrating green warehousing and sustainable packaging. Every innovation reinforces one truth: ** decarbonized logistics is the only logistics that will survive the next decade**.
As Singapore charges toward a low-carbon future, Welyft is not just keeping pace.
It’s leading the charge—one electric delivery at a time.
Media Contact:
Nimisha Jain
COO, Welyft
nimisha@welyft.org
Mobile: +65 9824 3408
www.welyft.org
Singapore | December 02, 2025
