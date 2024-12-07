Global Changemakers Unite at Giving Economy Awards 2024, Announcing Geneva HQ, Unveils 10-City Global Initiative

GEF Group Picture 2024 GEF Book Unveiling GEF Awardees 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark gathering that signals a transformation in global philanthropy, the 7th Giving Economy Forum celebrated groundbreaking innovations in social impact while announcing its strategic expansion to ten major cities worldwide and the relocation of its headquarters to Geneva, Switzerland.Key Highlights:- Launch of comprehensive impact report featuring 149 case studies demonstrating transformation of over 600,000 lives- Expansion to strategic global hubs including Palo Alto, Geneva, New York, and key Asian metropolitan centers- Recognition of 37 exceptional awardees from five countries across eight categories- Announcement of Geneva, Switzerland as the new global headquarters- Event was held at Concord, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on the Giving Tuesday, Dec 3rd 2024The forum, which has emerged as a pivotal platform for social innovation, showcased remarkable achievements in digital fundraising and social impact, with Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation's Director of Digital Services, Mohd Redzuan Affandi Bin Abdul Rahim, emphasizing the critical role of digital infrastructure in advancing social causes."We're witnessing a paradigm shift from 'Giving Back' to 'Giving First,'" stated Chet Jainn, Founder & Executive Chairman of Crowdera and the Giving Economy Forum."This transformation is revolutionizing how businesses approach social impact, creating a new model for sustainable development. Our expansion to ten global cities represents our commitment to scaling this vision worldwide."Breakthrough Innovations and ImpactThe forum highlighted several groundbreaking initiatives, including:- Saivya Chauhan’s Blitz EV Logistics Platform of Indonesia, a part of Nvidia Inception Program- Youth UN Advisor Hafiza Binti Abdul Samath's global policy influence- Ms. Durga Das’s AeroNero, innovation in air - water generation- Dr. Bhushan Bhave's ecological and academic innovations in GoaA landmark publication released at the forum documented 62 sustainable interventions, showcasing scalable solutions that have transformed communities ranging from 10,000 to over 600,000 beneficiaries.Future Vision and Global ImpactThe forum's relocation to Geneva marks a strategic move to enhance its global influence. "By 2027, we aim to present comprehensive recommendations to the United Nations, shaping the next generation of development frameworks," said Dr. Rajan Samuel, CEO/MD Crowdera.Under Mr. Chet Jainn's strategic guidance & leadership, the expansion to ten global cities—including technology hubs like Palo Alto, financial centers like New York, and emerging markets like Jakarta—positions the forum to catalyze innovative partnerships across diverse economic landscapes.About the Giving Economy ForumThe Giving Economy Forum, founded by Chet Jainn, is a global catalyst for social innovation, uniting changemakers, philanthropists, and social entrepreneurs. Now headquartered in Geneva, the forum operates with an international mandate to accelerate sustainable development through collaborative action and innovative partnerships.Media Contact:Dr. Rajan SamuelCEO/MD, CrowderaChief Convener, Giving Economy Forumrajan@crowdera.org | +91 9930553960

