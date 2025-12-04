Commissioner Sid Miller Congratulates William Chris Vineyards for Earning Spot Among World’s Best

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today congratulated William Chris Vineyards of Hye, Texas, for ranking 31st on the annual World’s Best Vineyards list, placing them among the most celebrated wine destinations on earth and making them the first Texas winery to ever achieve this honor.

“This is a big accomplishment for Texas wine and an even bigger one for Texas pride,” Commissioner Miller said. “William Chris has proven what I have been saying for years: Texas wine is world-class because Texas growers are world-class. When you combine Texas soil, Texas sunshine, and Texas grit, you get something you cannot find anywhere else on the planet.”

William Chris Vineyards has built its success on a commitment to Texas-grown grapes and on a belief that great wine begins in the field long before it reaches the bottle. Their vineyard landscape, marked by ancient live oaks and estate grown varietals such as Tannat, showcases the strength and character of Hill Country agriculture. Their selection as one of the best vineyard destinations in the world highlights not only exceptional wines but also the quality of the agricultural experience they provide to visitors from across the nation and around the globe.

According to Commissioner Miller, this achievement sends a clear message to consumers, critics, and investors. Texas is not just participating in the global wine industry. Texas is leading and innovating in ways that are getting the recognition it deserves.

“Texas wine has come a long way, and the world is taking notice,” Miller said. “Our growers have faced hurricanes, droughts, freezes, and supply chain challenges. In the face of adversity, they just keep producing high-quality fruit and excellent wine because that is what Texans do. This ranking is proof that Texas ranks with the finest vineyards in France, Italy, Spain, or anywhere across God’s green earth.”

Commissioner Miller also noted that this accomplishment reflects the broader success of the Texas wine industry, which contributes billions of dollars to the state economy, supports thousands of jobs, and brings millions of visitors to rural communities that rely on agricultural tourism.

“From the High Plains to the Hill Country, Texas wineries are creating jobs and strengthening rural economies,” Miller said. “William Chris just opened the world’s eyes to what we already know here at home. Texas wine country is second to none.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture supports Texas wineries and grape growers through its GO TEXAN and Uncork Texas Wines programs, statewide promotional efforts, and partnerships that help expand market access for Texas-grown products.

For more information about the World’s Best Vineyard award for William Chris, visit their website.

To see how the Texas Department of Agriculture supports Texas vineyards, visit UncorkTexasWines.com