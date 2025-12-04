Impelsys’ Acquisition of Delta Think Powers a New Era of Integrated Strategy, Data, and Technology Services

Our first acquisition is a meaningful step in shaping the next chapter of Impelsys. Bringing Delta Think into the Impelsys family expands capabilities to help clients advance digital and AI ambitions.” — Sameer Shariff, Founder & CEO, Impelsys

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impelsys , a global leader in technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Delta Think, a leading consultancy in publishing strategy , market intelligence, analytics, and commercial optimization.The acquisition strengthens Impelsys’ ability to deliver meaningful value across publishing, healthcare , education, and other industries by expanding our expertise, capabilities, and integrated approach. Together with Delta Think, we now offer a full-stack partnership that unites strategic guidance with scalable technology delivery, grounded in the trusted client relationships that define both organizations.“This is our first acquisition and a meaningful step in shaping the next chapter of Impelsys,” said Sameer Shariff, Founder & CEO, Impelsys. “Bringing Delta Think into the Impelsys family expands our capabilities in ways that matter and reflects our commitment to investing, both organically and through future acquisitions, to help our clients advance their digital and AI ambitions.”Sharing her perspective, Bonnie Gruber, Managing Director, Delta Think, added, “Delta Think was built for guiding clients to a deeper understanding of their markets, developing solutions built on evidence, and moving forward with confidence grounded in insight.”Uday Majithia, Vice President, Platforms & Solutions, Impelsys, said, “This acquisition reinforces our shared commitment to empowering the publishing and academic community and strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful, long-term value. Clients will see continuity in their trusted relationships, now supported by a broader team and deeper expertise.”“Joining Impelsys allows us to offer even broader solutions, expand our global scale, and ensure we continue to provide the level of innovative results our clients have come to expect from us,” added Lori Carlin, Chief Commercial Officer, Delta Think.Founded in 2005, Delta Think has supported nearly 200 organizations, including publishers, associations, and service providers, helping them navigate industry change, develop evidence-based strategy, and drive sustainable growth. Delta Think will maintain its brand identity as it becomes part of Impelsys’ broader strategic approach.About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global technology leader, and a trusted partner in helping organizations transform into digital-first enterprises. Backed by more than two decades of experience, we unite engineering strength with domain insight to drive client innovation and scale. Our culture of close collaboration ensures clients can navigate a fast-changing digital and AI landscape with clarity and confidence. Headquartered in New York, we operate engineering and innovation centers across India, Portugal, and Colombia.Learn more at www.impelsys.com

