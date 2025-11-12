Impelsys Expands Global Collaboration with Sage, Advancing Software Engineering and Delivery Capabilities Worldwide

Impelsys' engineering expertise & understanding of the publishing landscape have helped us achieve operational efficiency, scalability & innovation. We look forward to continuing this collaboration.” — John Shaw, Senior Vice President & Deputy CIO at Sage

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impelsys, a global leader in technology solutions, has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Sage, a world-renowned academic publisher. This is a testament to a partnership that continues to grow from strength to strength and covers a broad spectrum of engineering services supported by Impelsys’ growing global delivery network in Porto, Portugal; across LATAM; and in Bangalore and Mangalore, India.“Impelsys has been instrumental in helping us accelerate our digital roadmap,” said John Shaw, Senior Vice President & Deputy CIO at Sage. “Their engineering expertise, adaptability, and understanding of the publishing landscape have been key to achieving operational efficiency, scalability, and innovation. We look forward to continuing this collaboration.”This expansion marks another step in strengthening Impelsys’ capacity to serve global customers better, offering greater proximity, scalability, and flexibility. The nearshore capabilities enhance delivery agility and ensure seamless collaboration across time zones, enabling faster response times and sustained innovation.“This collaboration with Sage is a milestone that highlights both our growing relationship and our global presence,” said Vinod Sundaresan, Chief Delivery Officer, Impelsys. “It demonstrates the strategic value we bring as a reliable delivery partner, offering proximity, scale, and agility to meet evolving customer needs.”Barry Bealer, Vice President – Publishing and Education, added, “Our partnership with Sage has grown through shared trust, innovation, and commitment. This expansion strengthens our foundation and drives new efficiencies through advanced engineering services that redefine publishing.”About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global technology leader specializing in helping organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven enterprises by facilitating AI adoption. Over the years, Impelsys has had an unmatched track record in publishing and has helped some of the top publishers globally navigate through successive waves of digital transformation. Headquartered in New York, with innovation centers in Porto, Portugal, and Bogota, Colombia, and engineering hubs in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys supports a growing global clientele.

