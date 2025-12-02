Impelsys and techUK Announce Collaboration to Advance Technology and AI Innovation Across the UK

Partnering with techUK enables us to play a more active role in the UK’s transition to AI-enabled technologies. We look forward to collaborating with industry peers and driving digital innovation.” — Gennaro Zennone, Head of Business Development, UK & Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impelsys , a global leader in technology solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with techUK, one of the UK’s leading technology trade associations representing organisations across the digital and tech sector.Through this collaboration, Impelsys and techUK will work together to expand the reach of advanced AI -driven solutions and digital innovation throughout the region. The shared goal is to support businesses of all sizes, from small and medium-sized to large enterprises, with technology and expertise that enable sustainable growth and stronger digital capabilities. Impelsys will participate in techUK’s policy, market development, and innovation-focused initiatives, further strengthening its presence across the UK.Gennaro Zennone, Head of Business Development, UK & Europe, Impelsys, said, “Partnering with techUK enables us to take a more active role in the UK’s transition toward advanced, AI-enabled technologies. We look forward to collaborating with industry peers, sharing our expertise, and supporting initiatives that drive digital innovation.”Heather Cover-Kus, Associate Director for Central Government and Education, techUK, said, “We are delighted Impelsys has joined our growing membership. Their focus on scalable, future-ready digital solutions aligns with our mission to promote digital innovation and strengthen the UK’s tech ecosystem. We are looking forward to working with them, and we are confident they will add meaningful value across our market and policy programs, industry groups, and collaborative initiatives.”Impelsys and techUK will jointly explore opportunities across events, industry forums, and innovation programs to support businesses and strengthen the UK’s digital economy. This collaboration will focus on building stronger industry networks, enabling knowledge exchange, and expanding access to emerging technologies for organizations of all sizes and sectors.About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global technology leader specializing in helping organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven enterprises by facilitating AI adoption. Headquartered in New York, with innovation centers in Porto, Portugal, and Bogota, Colombia, and engineering hubs in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys supports a growing global clientele.

