HomeFirst Hosts 'Beers & Bows' Holiday Gift-Wrapping Event to Support Children Experiencing Homelessness

HomeFirst is a leading provider of housing opportunities emergency, interim, and permanent to our unhoused and housing-insecure neighbors in the Bay Area of California.

HomeFirst Brings the Community Together to Wrap Gifts for Children Experiencing Homelessness

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, December 4, HomeFirst will host Beers & Bows, a community event where volunteers can wrap presents for children experiencing homelessness. The event will be held from 5pm – 7pm at Hapa's Brewing Company in San Jose (460 Lincoln Ave #90, San Jose, CA 95126). People 21 and over are welcome to join. Volunteers can grab a drink, wrap gifts, and bring joy to those in need. Gifts and wrapping paper will be provided."The holidays can be a time of joy and abundance for some, but a challenging time for others,” said Annette Pizzo, HomeFirst Director of Community Engagement. “With Beers & Bows, we aim to reduce stress for parents and ensure that all children - despite their families’ financial circumstances and housing status - are able to receive a holiday gift and feel the holiday spirit.”HomeAid Northern California generously donated enough presents for the approximately 430 children whose families are served through HomeFirst’s Santa Clara County-based programs. The gifts include Legos, games, soccer balls, dolls, action figures, art supplies, toy cars, and books. The presents, which are suited to a variety of ages and interests, will be distributed to parents by HomeFirst staff.This volunteer event aligns with HomeFirst’s year-round effort to engage community members who are looking to support people experiencing homelessness locally.Community support during the holidays and year-round is essential. There are currently 486 households with children experiencing homelessness in Santa Clara County, up from 365 in 2023. These families contain around 960 unhoused children.You can register for the free Beers & Bows event here EVENT DETAILS:Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025Start time: 5 - 7pmLocation: Hapa's Brewing Company in San Jose460 Lincoln Ave #90, San Jose, CA 95126

