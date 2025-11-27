HomeFirst Selected as a Beneficiary of the 2025 Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot

HomeFirst is a leading provider of housing opportunities emergency, interim, and permanent to our unhoused and housing-insecure neighbors in the Bay Area of California. Founded and produced by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation, the Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot is the largest Thanksgiving Day race in America. HomeFirst CEO, Staff and Family Members at the Turkey Trot Raising Support for the Unhoused Community the Agency Serves.

HomeFirst CEO and His Family Will Walk Alongside 170 Staff and Their Family Members, Raising Support for the Unhoused Community the Agency Serves

HomeFirst is deeply grateful to the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot team and everyone running alongside us this year; your support brings hope to thousands who need it.” — René Ramirez, HomeFirst CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thanksgiving morning at 8:30a.m., René Ramirez, HomeFirst CEO, will join his family and 170 staff and their family members at the starting line of the Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot . Together with his wife, children, staff, and the greater HomeFirst community, he will complete the race, raising support needed to tackle homelessness in Santa Clara County."HomeFirst is deeply grateful to the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot team and everyone running alongside us this year; your support brings hope to thousands who need it,” said René Ramirez, HomeFirst CEO. “Sharing this moment with my family matters to me, because I want my girls to grow up knowing that service, empathy, and community are things we practice, not just things we talk about."This is the first time that HomeFirst has been selected by the Turkey Trot team to be a beneficiary. HomeFirst was thrilled to be chosen, as the level of need in the community is high. There are currently 10,711 people experiencing homelessness in Santa Clara County, up from 9,903 in 2023. 70% of the unhoused community is currently unsheltered.More than 170 HomeFirst staff and their family members have registered for the race, highlighting how deeply the agency’s mission to end homelessness resonates with employees and their communities. Frontline staff members, administrative employees, and the C-Suite will all be participating.Funding from the Turkey Trot will make an impact. It could be used to support operations at HomeFirst shelters and interim housing sites, provide warm meals to those we serve, host resource fairs, or launch new programs. In a moment when financial strain is felt across the community, the generosity behind the Turkey Trot provides a critical boost to nonprofits that helps agencies continue meeting the growing need.Event Details:Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025Start time: 8:30 AM for the 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run.Location: Downtown San Jose - Start line at W Santa Clara Street at N First Street, San Jose, CA 95113If you are interested in covering this story, please reach out. You are invited to capture footage of HomeFirst at the race, and the agency can offer an interview with its CEO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.