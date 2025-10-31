Save Our Local Hospitals Campaign To Hold October 30th Rally

Vote Yes on A: Save Our Local Hospitals

Measure A To Announce Key Endorsements in the final stretch of the campaign

For patients who have to travel farther to find emergency or labor and delivery rooms, it’s not just an inconvenience; it can literally be a matter of life and death.” — Rachel Ruiz, MD, Chair, Valley Physicians Group

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The broad coalition behind the “ Save Our Local Hospitals ” campaign will come out in force on Thursday, October 30th, at a campaign event supporting Measure A, the temporary 5/8th’s percent increase in the local sales tax designed to offset drastic cuts to federal spending that will have a devastating impact on services in Santa Clara County. The press conference and rally will feature speakers from a wide spectrum of the community, united in their call to preserve essential services that will be gutted if action is not taken.The event, the last push to get out the vote before the November 4th election, will showcase the broad support to save County hospitals from impending federal budget cuts that will carve a $1 billion gash in the County safety net. These unprecedented cutbacks will impact core services such as emergency room, trauma care, and cancer treatment, dramatically shrinking access to care for the nearly 500,000 County residents who depend on the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system. Measure A, a temporary sales tax increase with strict oversight, is expected to generate $330 million per year over its five-year lifespan, partially offsetting the damage.“Without Measure A, patients will lose access to lifesaving care – it’s as simple as that,” says Dr. Rachel Ruiz, a physician leader at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. “For patients who have to travel farther to find emergency or labor and delivery rooms, it’s not just an inconvenience; it can literally be a matter of life and death.”Those speaking at the event represent voices across the community. All five County Supervisors will be there, along with city, state, and federal officials, including both Democrats and Republicans. Representatives from business and labor groups will also speak, along with police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and patients. Despite their differences, a singular message will resonate: This is an all-hands-on-deck moment to protect local hospitals and vital services.“It’s no secret that draconian cuts to the federal budget will fall the hardest on the most vulnerable,” says Michael Elliott, Executive Director of the Valley Health Foundation and Chair for Save Our Local Hospitals. “But the ripple effect will be felt throughout the County: clinics will close, emergency room wait times will spike, and health costs for everyone – both in dollars and quality of life – will be impacted. If there was ever a time for urgent action, it is now.”EVENT DETAILSWhere: Valley Medical Center, Renova Park (Outside of Main Entrance)751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128When: Thursday, Oct. 30 from 12:15-1pmWho:- Congressman Sam Liccardo- Margaret Abe-Koga, Santa Clara County Supervisor- Otto Lee, Santa Clara County Supervisor- Dr. Sara Cody, former Santa Clara County Health Officer- Jean Cohen, Executive Officer, South Bay Labor Council- Ahmad Thomas, CEO, Silicon Valley Leadership Group- Rachel Ruiz, MD, Chair, Valley Physicians Group- Former patients- Nurse

