DHS CWMD Secures Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

Lighting the tree at Rockefeller Center is a highlight of New York’s Christmas season. The Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction’s (CWMD) Office will deploy to protect the December 3rd tree lighting from the threat of terrorism.

CWMD’s Mobile Detection Deployment Program (MDDP) will send personnel and detection equipment to support a multi-agency counter-terrorism effort. At the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), MDDP is joining the Joint Hazard Assessment Team (JHAT) that coordinates safety and security. MDDP personnel will provide operational support with boots-on-the-ground radiological, nuclear, and chemical detection capability supporting JHAT operations. The MDDP team has previously provided training on detection equipment to members of the JHAT, including the FBI, the New York City Police Department, the New York City Fire Department, and the Army National Guard Civil Support Team.

#FBI, #FDNY, #nypd

 

