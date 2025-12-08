Anime Park Attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Announces Icha Icha Tactics Search limited collaboration merchandise

▲Acrylic keychain/770yen ▲Pin badge sets/770yen ▲Magnet/550yen ▲Drawstring bag/1,100yen

On sale from Saturday, December 20th

AWAJI CITY , JAPAN, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction at the Nijigen no Mori anime park, located within Nijigen no Mori Anime Awajishima Park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, will present the 26th installment of the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi Village special mission series, titled “Icha Icha Tactics Search,” from Saturday, December 20, 2025, to Sunday, June 28, 2026. This installment will introduce a puzzle-based activity featuring newly created side stories and characters from the Naruto series.

In this special mission, Kakashi Hatake and Might Guy are the primary characters. Participants will take part in a puzzle-solving activity throughout the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato area, based on an original story depicting an episode from their youth.

In connection with this mission, original collaboration merchandise will be released. The items include designs of Kakashi and Guy wearing green kimono with hat and tie elements. Sales will begin on Saturday, December 20, the first day of the event, and will continue for a limited period.

Overview of "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Special Mission #26 "Icha Icha Tactics Search"

Event Period:

Saturday, December 20, 2025 – Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location:

“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” inside “Nijigen no Mori,” Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture

Contents:

This mission features Hatake Kakashi and Might Guy as the central characters and offers a puzzle-solving experience based on an original storyline that introduces aspects of their daily lives. Participants who complete the mission will receive one of two original “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” keychains (Kakashi or Guy), distributed at random.

Admission Fees:

Gold Ticket (Light Ticket + Special Mission)

・Adults: from ¥4,800 / Children: from ¥3,100

・Single Ticket: ¥1,500

Prices include tax.

Single ticket pricing is the same for adults and children.

HP:

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

