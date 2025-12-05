Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Announces Special Mission Latest Release, Icha Icha Tactics Search

Starting December 20, 2025 ~Witness a hidden page of Seisyu(youth)~

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The attraction “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” at the anime park Nijigen no Mori, located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, will hold the 26th installment of its special mission series, “Icha Icha Tactics Search,” for a limited period from Saturday, December 20, 2025, to Sunday, June 28, 2026.

This installment introduces a puzzle-solving experience based on newly created side stories and characters from the Naruto series.

In this special mission, the characters Hatake Kakashi and Might Guy serve as the central figures. Participants will engage in a puzzle-solving experience set throughout the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” area, based on an original story depicting previously unknown episodes from their daily lives.

This storyline focuses on Hatake Kakashi and Might Guy, known as long-time rivals within the Hidden Leaf Village.

One afternoon, Guy challenges Kakashi to a duel as he routinely does, but notices an unusual change in Kakashi’s behavior. It is revealed that Kakashi has misplaced his favorite book, “Icha Icha Tactics.”

Guy proposes that they begin searching together, stating that a competition should not take place unless both participants are fully prepared. The two set out to follow the remaining clues, encountering runaway monkeys and various locations within Shinobi-Zato as they proceed. The outcome of their search remains to be seen.

This mission features an original storyline depicting previously unrevealed aspects of the daily lives of the two instructors. Participants who complete the mission will receive one of two original keychains (Kakashi or Guy), distributed at random. The puzzle-solving experience and story content are available exclusively at “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.”

Overview of "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Special Mission #26 "Icha Icha Tactics Search"

Event Period:

Saturday, December 20, 2025 – Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location:

“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” inside “Nijigen no Mori,” Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture

Contents:

This mission features Hatake Kakashi and Might Guy as the central characters and offers a puzzle-solving experience based on an original storyline that introduces aspects of their daily lives. Participants who complete the mission will receive one of two original “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” keychains (Kakashi or Guy), distributed at random.

Admission Fees:

Gold Ticket (Light Ticket + Special Mission)

・Adults: from ¥4,800 / Children: from ¥3,100

・Single Ticket: ¥1,500

Prices include tax.

Single ticket pricing is the same for adults and children.

HP:

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

