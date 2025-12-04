Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Announces Lantern Illumination 2025 in Awaji Island

Opening Saturday, December 6th, with the “Light Up with Uzumaki Naruto” ceremony at 5:45 PM

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” at the anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Nijigen no Mori Anime Awajishima Park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, will host a limited-time winter illumination event titled “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato × Lantern Illumination 2025 in Awaji Island.” The event will run for a limited period beginning Saturday, December 6, 2025.

At this event, guests can experience the world of NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, where the Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll Mission) area will be illuminated with lanterns. On the opening day, Saturday, December 6, Uzumaki Naruto will make an appearance and participate in the first lighting ceremony, “Light Up with Uzumaki Naruto.”

The attraction will also present two projection mapping shows, in which Hokage Rock is displayed using light and visual effects. Additionally, Ramen Ichiraku, known as Uzumaki Naruto’s preferred ramen shop in the series, will be available for visitors.

■Overview of the event

・Event Period:

Saturday, December 6, 2025 – Sunday, March 1, 2026

A lighting ceremony titled “Light Up with Uzumaki Naruto!” is scheduled to take place at 5:45 PM on Saturday, December 6, near the Legendary Cave located in the Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll Mission) area of NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

・Lighting Hours:

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Final attraction admission at 8:00 PM)

・Participation Fee:

Free (separate attraction admission fee required)

・Content:

A winter illumination event will be held within NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, featuring lantern lighting in the Chi no Maki area. On the opening day, December 6, a lighting ceremony will be conducted at 5:45 PM. Additionally, two projection mapping shows will be presented daily after sunset within the attraction.

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

