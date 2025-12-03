Province Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

CANADA, December 3 - Released on December 3, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan joins Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in recognizing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"This day celebrates the contributions of persons with disabilities and reaffirms our commitment to building an accessible and inclusive province for everyone," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "We join with Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in the goal to continue building a province where everyone has the opportunity to participate fully and feel a true sense of belonging."

As required by The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, public sector bodies across Saskatchewan, including school divisions, post-secondary institutions, Crown corporations, and municipalities, have publicly released their accessibility plans. These plans outline how they will identify, remove, and prevent barriers to accessibility in their programs and services, following government's lead.

Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services provides support, resources, and advocacy for individuals who are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing across the province. They also work to enhance communication access and ensure that people of all hearing abilities can participate fully in community, education and workplace opportunities.

"SDHHS is grateful for this recognition from the Government of Saskatchewan and will remain dedicated to providing access and independence for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community," Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Executive Director Naiirn Gillies said. "SDHHS is committed to helping empower Saskatchewan toward the goals of inclusion and accessibility."

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan released the province's first accessibility plan, required by The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, to improve the accessibility of government services.

For more information about The Accessible Saskatchewan Act and to read the Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan, visit the Accessible Saskatchewan website at accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

