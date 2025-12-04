Saskatchewan Introduces the Response to Illicit Drugs Act to Strengthen Public Safety and Support Safer Communities

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 3, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced The Response to Illicit Drugs Act, a new Act that strengthens accountability for drug traffickers, enhances community safety, and provides government and individuals with tools to recover costs associated with the harms caused by illicit drug activity.

"We want to ensure that those who profit from the production and trafficking of deadly substances face meaningful consequences here in Saskatchewan," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This legislation gives government and individuals clear pathways to recover costs and seek damages for harms caused by drug offenders, while ensuring we continue supporting people living with addictions through record investments in treatment and recovery."

The Act complements existing federal drug laws by creating provincial civil measures that target the significant impacts of trafficking, producing, importing and exporting highly addictive drugs found in Schedule I to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), while excluding simple possession.

Key provisions of the Act include:

Creating a statutory right for the province and individuals harmed by drug offenders to pursue civil action and recover costs associated with illicit drug production and trafficking; and

Allowing certain appointments, grants, or agreements made by the Government of Saskatchewan to be declared void if an individual or entity is convicted of certain Schedule I drug offences.

The Act builds on Saskatchewan's broader strategy to enhance public safety and expand access to recovery services. The 2025-26 budget includes a record $624 million to enhance access to mental health and addictions services in Saskatchewan. This represents about 7.7 per cent of the total health budget. Saskatchewan continues to make progress toward adding 500 new addictions treatment spaces across the province, nearly 300 of which are already operational. The province has also committed $11.9 million for approximately 100 new municipal police officers and $2.5 million over three years for the Saskatchewan Police College.

