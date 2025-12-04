Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,491 in the last 365 days.

Saskatchewan Introduces the Response to Illicit Drugs Act to Strengthen Public Safety and Support Safer Communities

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 3, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced The Response to Illicit Drugs Act, a new Act that strengthens accountability for drug traffickers, enhances community safety, and provides government and individuals with tools to recover costs associated with the harms caused by illicit drug activity.

"We want to ensure that those who profit from the production and trafficking of deadly substances face meaningful consequences here in Saskatchewan," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This legislation gives government and individuals clear pathways to recover costs and seek damages for harms caused by drug offenders, while ensuring we continue supporting people living with addictions through record investments in treatment and recovery."

Titled ?Saskatchewan Introduces The Response to Illicit Drugs Act to Strengthen Public Safety and Support Safer Communities, the artwork features a summer view of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, seen from across Wascana Lake, from the northeastern side. The beige stone building shows a large shiny copper dome with three flagpoles, including the Saskatchewan and Canadian flags. The building is surrounded by dense green trees that reflect in the water of the lake. A few parked vehicles and people walking along the lakeside path are visible under the bright blue sky.

The Act complements existing federal drug laws by creating provincial civil measures that target the significant impacts of trafficking, producing, importing and exporting highly addictive drugs found in Schedule I to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), while excluding simple possession.

Key provisions of the Act include:

  • Creating a statutory right for the province and individuals harmed by drug offenders to pursue civil action and recover costs associated with illicit drug production and trafficking; and
  • Allowing certain appointments, grants, or agreements made by the Government of Saskatchewan to be declared void if an individual or entity is convicted of certain Schedule I drug offences.

The Act builds on Saskatchewan's broader strategy to enhance public safety and expand access to recovery services. The 2025-26 budget includes a record $624 million to enhance access to mental health and addictions services in Saskatchewan. This represents about 7.7 per cent of the total health budget. Saskatchewan continues to make progress toward adding 500 new addictions treatment spaces across the province, nearly 300 of which are already operational. The province has also committed $11.9 million for approximately 100 new municipal police officers and $2.5 million over three years for the Saskatchewan Police College.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saskatchewan Introduces the Response to Illicit Drugs Act to Strengthen Public Safety and Support Safer Communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more