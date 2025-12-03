Moose Jaw Court House Renovations Complete

CANADA, December 3 - Released on December 3, 2025

The Government and the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan are pleased to announce that renovations to the Moose Jaw Court House are now complete, providing a new main floor Court Room for Traffic Safety and Drug Treatment Court services.

"Moving court to a main floor space creates better access to justice with updated technology, accessibility and modern service enhancements," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, we can more efficiently deliver justice services to residents of Moose Jaw and surrounding areas."

Moose Jaw transitioned to a stand-alone Traffic Safety Court in February 2023. Since then, Traffic Safety Court has been held in a temporary space in the basement courtroom of the W. G. Davies Building. Over the past two-and-a-half years, renovations have taken place to relocate services to the main floor. In addition to holding Traffic Court, the new courtroom will also provide an upgraded space for the Drug Treatment Program and Drug Treatment Court docket proceedings.

Traffic Safety Court mainly handles provincial traffic offences, such as speeding and other violations under The Traffic Safety Act. The Court also deals with a variety of other provincial offences including liquor and wildlife violations.

Drug Treatment Courts offer an alternative approach to offenders experiencing an addiction and facing drug and other charges. Drug courts offer a multi-phased program, including transition, stabilization and maintenance, that tracks and measures compliance, including minimum clean time and minimum time without re-offending.

"I am grateful for the commitment to strengthening the infrastructure that supports the growing needs of the Provincial Court," Provincial Court of Saskatchewan Chief Judge Shannon Metivier said. "This additional courtroom in Moose Jaw will help ensure that the Court can provide timely, effective and accessible service to the public."

The total cost of the project was approximately $460,000, and the Traffic Safety Court held its first sitting in the new courtroom on November 4, 2025.

Additional major court investments in the 2025-26 Justice and Attorney General budget include $665,000 to support the expansion of Traffic Safety Courts and a commitment of $447,000 for the development of municipal bylaw court hubs, which will streamline and improve municipal bylaw enforcement.

The government also continues to invest in the Court Modernization Project, providing $3.38 million this year for ongoing enhancements such as modernized courtroom technology and infrastructure, and the ongoing implementation of the Judicial Scheduling, Tracking and Amalgamated Reporting system.

