Saskatchewan Government Introduces Motion to See Canada Award Victoria Cross

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced a motion in the legislature, calling on the Federal government to establish an Independent Military Honours Review Board to review veterans' cases where evidence suggests Victoria Cross criteria were met. The Victoria Cross has not been awarded in Canada since the end of the Second World War in 1945, despite the fact there have been many worthy potential recipients.

"The establishment of an independent military honours review board would ensure that acts of extraordinary bravery are appropriately recognized," Premier Scott Moe said. "In light of broad public support for this initiative, I would like to signal the support of the Government of Saskatchewan in recognizing the many Canadians who sacrificed so much for our freedoms."

The Victoria Cross is the Commonwealth's highest medal for valor. It was created in 1856 by Queen Victoria to recognize soldiers during the Crimean War, with approximately one hundred Canadians being awarded the medal since its creation.

In 1993, Canada created its own Victoria Cross medal, however it has never been awarded. The formation of a military honours review board would be tasked with reviewing and determining if several past cases would meet the criteria for the Canadian Victoria Cross.

Actions like those of Jess Larochelle, who was gravely wounded during a Taliban attack in 2006 while deployed at an operating base in Kandahar Afghanistan, or by Master Warrant Officer Willie MacDonald (Ret), a Regina-born soldier who repeatedly exposed himself to sustained and intense enemy fire while also serving in Afghanistan to assist wounded comrades - have been cited as worthy of the medal.

"It has been a privilege to work with local members of our sacred military as well as the Valor in the Presence of the Enemy committee to bring forward this motion before the house," Provincial Military Liaison Blaine McLeod said. "It is my sincere hope that this motion, along with the many voices of support across our country, will be the catalyst for a new review board to honour our Veterans."

Saskatchewan remains committed to honoring those who have served and will continue to advocate to the Federal government for the proper recognition of the brave men and women who deserve this prestigious award.

