SkipTheDepot Launches Alberta Wide Bottle Drive to Support Food Banks and The Mustard Seed

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkipTheDepot , Alberta’s number one home bottle pickup app, is launching its annual holiday donation drive to support food banks and The Mustard Seed. With rising costs and growing food insecurity affecting families across the province, the campaign gives Albertans an easy way to help directly from their doorstep. SkipTheDepot customers have already donated more than three million dollars to charities across Alberta through the platform.The 2025 drive supports Edmonton’s Food Bank, the Lethbridge Food Bank, and The Mustard Seed campuses in Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer. Food and winter care items will be collected until January 5. Bottle refund donations using holiday promo codes are active until January 31.Key Facts:• Annual Alberta wide holiday drive supporting food banks and The Mustard Seed.• Over three million dollars donated to Alberta charities through SkipTheDepot.• Food and care item collection: December 4 to January 5.• Bottle refund promo codes active: December 4 to January 31.• Calgary Food Bank and The Mustard Seed Red Deer accepting bottle refund donations only.• Powered by Alberta’s top rated home bottle pickup service.Quote:“Communities across Alberta are feeling the strain of rising costs and growing food insecurity,” said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. “When people can support their local food banks and The Mustard Seed from their doorstep, it removes barriers and turns a simple pickup into meaningful support during a time when families need it most.”How It Works:1) Schedule a pickup through the SkipTheDepot app or website.2) Pack donations in a labeled box (“FOOD BANK” or “The Mustard Seed”) and place them beside your bottles for pickup.3) SkipTheDepot delivers items to partner organizations.4) Enter a promo code and donate 100% of the value of your bottles.Donation Items Accepted:Edmonton’s Food Bank: Beans (no pork), canned meat, formula, diapers, pasta, sauce, soup, canned fruit and vegetables, cereal, peanut butter 500 g, fruit cups, granola bars, juice boxesLethbridge Food Bank: Cereal, peanut butter, snacks, canned meat and beans, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta sauce, soup, Kraft Dinner, canned mealsThe Mustard Seed (Calgary and Edmonton): New blankets, jackets, gloves, socks, toques, long underwear, travel size toiletries, dark backpacks, travel mugs, ten-dollar gift cards, transit ticketsFood and care items collected from December 1 to January 5, 2026. The Calgary Food Bank and The Mustard Seed Red Deer are only accepting bottle refund donations.Holiday Promo Codes:• Calgary Food Bank: FEEDYYC2025• Edmonton Food Bank: FEEDYEG2025• Lethbridge Food Bank: FEEDYQL2025• The Mustard Seed Calgary: XMASYYC25• The Mustard Seed Edmonton: XMASYEG25• The Mustard Seed Red Deer: XMASYQF25Promo code bottle donations accepted until January 31, 2026.How do I donate without driving to a bottle depot near me?Book a SkipTheDepot home pickup anywhere in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, or Lethbridge. Add items or apply a promo code.Do I need to sort donations?No. Label your box and SkipTheDepot handles the rest.About SkipTheDepot:SkipTheDepot is Alberta’s leading home pickup service for bottles, clothing, and electronics. Customers can keep or donate their refund and have already contributed more than three million dollars to charities across the province.To schedule a donation pickup or learn more, visit SkipTheDepot’s website here: http://skipthedepot.com/

