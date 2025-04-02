SkipTheDepot Hits 100 Million Containers Recycled, Cementing Its Place as Alberta’s #1 Bottle Recycling App

SkipTheDepot driver completing a home bottle pickup at a condominium complex.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkipTheDepot , Alberta’s leading home recycling app, has officially processed over 100 million beverage containers, marking a major milestone in waste diversion and sustainability.This achievement translates into significant environmental impact:- 4,595,304 kg of waste diverted from landfill.- 9,730,000 kg of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions avoided.- 33,299,999 kWh of energy saved."Albertans have embraced our platform as the easiest way to recycle," said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. "We’re making recycling seamless while driving real environmental change. Every bottle and can counts, and this milestone proves that small actions add up in a big way."SkipTheDepot, often described as the "Uber for bottle and can recycling," simplifies recycling: users download the app, enter their address, select the number of bags for pickup, and let the team handle the rest. Pickup is free, with 70% of refunds going to the user and 30% to SkipTheDepot.Operating province-wide , SkipTheDepot serves Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Banff, Canmore, and more. The service extends beyond just beverage containers—electronics recycling and clothing recycling are also available, reinforcing SkipTheDepot’s role as the future of recycling in Alberta. With the option to cash out or donate to 2,500+ charities right in the app, every pickup becomes a chance to do good — and SkipTheDepot users have already given back over $2.7 million.Beyond reducing landfill waste, SkipTheDepot lowers emissions by eliminating thousands of unnecessary car trips to bottle depots. A single route-based pickup significantly reduces the carbon footprint of recycling, proving that convenience and sustainability can go hand in hand.Since 2018, this local Albertan company has been on a mission to transform recycling. With a simple app and a commitment to the environment, SkipTheDepot is changing the way Albertans recycle, one pickup at a time.To schedule a free home pickup, visit SkipTheDepot.com or download the app today!

