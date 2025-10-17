SkipTheDepot Customers Surpass $3 Million in Donations to Alberta Charities

SkipTheDepot driver collecting bottles for donation pickup in Calgary, Alberta.

SkipTheDepot users have donated over $3 million to 2,700 Alberta charities, proving recycling drives real change.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkipTheDepot , Alberta’s #1 door-to-door bottle recycling app, has helped customers donate more than $3 million to local charities, nonprofits, schools, and sports teams. Operating Alberta-wide , SkipTheDepot has become the preferred alternative to bottle depots, offering home bottle pickup services that save customers time and make recycling as simple as booking from their phone.Key Facts:• $3 million donated to Alberta charities, nonprofits, schools, and sports teams.• 2,700+ organizations are actively fundraising through SkipTheDepot.• Operating in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Banff, Canmore, and communities across Alberta.• Environmental impact: more than 115 million containers recycled, 5.9 million kilograms kept out of landfills, 11 million kilograms of greenhouse gases saved, and over 38 million kWh of energy conserved.Quotes:“This $3 million milestone shows how easy it is for Albertans to turn everyday recycling into much-needed fundraising dollars,” said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot.“The platform is intuitive and has helped us raise funds effortlessly, making a real difference without straining our resources,” said Jasmine Long, volunteer at Rescue Friends Animal Foundation.How SkipTheDepot Works:1) Book a Pickup: Schedule through the SkipTheDepot website, or download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.2) Choose to Keep or Donate: Select a charity or keep your refund.3) We Collect and Process: SkipTheDepot handles pickup, counting, and processing.4) Funds Deposited: Refunds go directly to you or the chosen organization.This approach eliminates the hassle of traditional bottle drives. Schools, teams, and nonprofits can launch digital fundraising campaigns through SkipTheDepot. Supporters book a home pickup, and refunds go directly to the cause, creating a modern alternative to bottle fundraising that works year-round.Q: How do I recycle bottles without driving to a bottle depot near me?A: SkipTheDepot offers home bottle pickups across Alberta, including Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, and more, making the trip to the bottle depot optional.Q: Does SkipTheDepot handle more than bottle recycling?A: Yes. In addition to bottles and cans, SkipTheDepot also offers electronics recycling and clothing pickups, giving customers more ways to reduce waste and support fundraising.Q: How do schools or teams use SkipTheDepot for fundraising?A: Organizations can launch digital bottle drives through the app. Families and supporters simply schedule a pickup, set their donation preference, and the refund goes directly to the campaign.About SkipTheDepot:SkipTheDepot is Alberta’s leading home bottle pickup service, transforming recycling into a tool for community fundraising and environmental impact. Customers can schedule pickups for bottles, clothing, and electronics recycling, then choose to keep or donate their refund. More than 2,700 charities, schools, and sports teams across Alberta fundraise through the platform. With operations in Calgary, Edmonton, and dozens of other communities, SkipTheDepot has recycled over 115 million containers and helped Albertans raise over $3 million for local causes.

