Postalytics Launches Canva Integration to Transform Direct Mail Production

Postalytics Automated Direct Mail Templates in Canva The Postalytics App is Live in the Canva Apps Marketplace The Postalytics Canva integration simplifies and streamlines the direct mail creative process

New integration bridges Canva design and Postalytics automation, enabling marketers to create and send direct mail faster, with fewer steps & technical hurdles.

The new Postalytics Canva direct mail integration removes every technical barrier between a great design and a live mail campaign, making direct mail faster and easier for marketing teams everywhere.” — Alec Graziano, Postalytics CTO

ROCKLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, today announced the launch of its new Canva integration, enabling marketers and designers to turn Canva mailers into fully personalized, automated direct mail campaigns without the technical hurdles traditionally associated with legacy direct mail design workflows and print production.For millions of marketers, fundraisers, and creative teams, Canva has become the central hub for content creation. Canva’s powerful ecosystem—including branded templates, AI-assisted design tools, content libraries, and collaborative editing—has made it the default design environment for teams of all sizes. However, when it came to converting Canva designs into print-ready direct mail, production teams were forced to navigate a complicated series of manual steps involving print specifications, file exports, DPI adjustments, conversions, and uploads.The Postalytics Canva Integration removes those obstacles entirely.Now, users can design in Canva exactly as they always have—using the platform’s full suite of creative tools, brand kits, AI functions, and layout capabilities—and export their finished designs straight into Postalytics. The integration automatically applies technical requirements for print production, including sizing, bleed, safe zones, DPI, and front/back page separation. No third-party converters, no manual formatting, and no production workarounds are required.Postalytics CEO Dennis Kelly emphasized how important this improvement is for teams who rely on Canva’s flexibility and speed.“Design teams want creativity to move fast—production shouldn’t slow them down. The Canva integration removes every technical barrier between a great design and a live mail campaign, making direct mail as easy as any digital channel.”— Dennis Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of PostalyticsBeyond simplifying design export, the integration creates a unified workflow that combines Canva’s creative power with Postalytics’ advanced direct mail automation tools. Once a Canva mailer is imported into Postalytics, users can layer in variable data, conditional logic, variable images, personalized QR codes, pURLs, and delivery tracking—turning a static design into a deeply personalized, performance-ready direct mail campaign.Another major advantage for Canva users is the ability to instantly validate personalization using the Postalytics Proofer, which merges real or sample customer data with the design to stress-test variable fields, preview logic-driven content, and verify layout accuracy before print. What used to take days of back-and-forth with designers, account managers, or print vendors can now be accomplished in minutes.Marketers increasingly expect their offline channels to operate as quickly and intelligently as digital marketing. This integration helps to bring direct mailing into the modern marketing stack—allowing teams to design in a familiar environment while benefiting from Postalytics’ automation, tracking, and personalization features.To help teams get started, Postalytics has published a detailed walkthrough of the workflow, how the integration works, and the efficiency gains it provides. Readers can learn more via the Postalytics Canva integration overview blog post Postalytics will also host a live webinar, “Design in Canva, Send in Postalytics: A Faster Direct Mail Workflow,” on December 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST, to demonstrate how marketers can get the most out of the new integration. The session will include a live demo, best practices for Canva mailing, and tips for using Postalytics personalization and proofing tools. Sign up for the free Postalytics Canva webinar here Organizations looking to streamline direct mail production can begin using the integration immediately by signing up for a Postalytics account and activating the Postalytics app in the Canva Apps Marketplace. Additional product documentation and onboarding resources are available via the Postalytics Knowledgebase. As direct mail continues to evolve into a more digitally integrated channel, the Postalytics Canva Integration represents a major advancement for creative teams, agencies, and marketers who value speed, collaboration, and personalization. By combining Canva’s creative environment with Postalytics’ automation, tracking, and personalization capabilities, the integration delivers a faster, cleaner, smarter pathway from concept to mailbox.About PostalyticsPostalytics is a leading direct mail automation platform that helps marketers create, personalize, send, and track direct mail campaigns with the speed and intelligence of digital marketing. Designed for modern marketing teams, agencies, and growth-focused organizations, Postalytics streamlines every step of the direct mail process—from design and data integration to print production, delivery tracking, and campaign analytics. With a library of automation tools, CRM integrations, variable data capabilities, and a powerful online Proofer, Postalytics enables users to launch highly personalized, omnichannel campaigns in minutes instead of weeks. Learn more at www.postalytics.com

