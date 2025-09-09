Postalytics Updates HubSpot Direct Mail Integration with Custom Object Support

Only Postalytics has built a full, 2 way direct mail automation integration with HubSpot. Now supporting triggered and list based campaigns for all HubSpot Objects, including Custom Objects.

New Premium HubSpot integration makes direct mail as automated, trackable, and data-driven as email with expanded support for HubSpot Custom Objects

Version 3 of the Postalytics HubSpot direct mail integration makes direct mail as simple and trackable as digital campaigns, giving marketers real-time automation at scale.” — Dennis Kelly, CEO of Postalytics

ROCKLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postalytics , the leading direct mail automation platform, today announced a major update to its HubSpot Premium Direct Mail Integration, giving HubSpot users the ability to automate direct mail campaigns with the same precision and personalization as digital channels. The version 3 update introduces full support for HubSpot Custom Objects, along with advanced workflow automation, real-time mail event syncing, and expanded CRM integration across Contacts, Companies, and Deals and all HubSpot Objects.Since launching the first HubSpot direct mail integration in 2017, Postalytics has been setting the standard for innovation in the category. Today, with more than three times the number of HubSpot direct mail installations than any other provider, Postalytics continues to lead by reimagining how direct mail fits seamlessly into the HubSpot ecosystem.The updated Premium integration goes far beyond basic mailing triggers, giving HubSpot customers new levels of flexibility and control. Users can now trigger direct mail from Contacts, Companies, Deals, and even Custom Objects, enabling campaigns that reflect the full depth of their CRM data. These updates make it possible to design sophisticated workflows that connect email, digital ads, and direct mail into a unified multichannel strategy, ensuring that each touchpoint is timely, relevant, and measurable.“When we launched the first HubSpot direct mail integration in 2017, we set the standard. With this latest release, we’re not just improving an integration—we’re redefining how direct mail lives inside HubSpot,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Postalytics. “By expanding across contacts, companies, deals, and custom objects, marketers can now automate and track direct mail with the same precision and speed as email. This is the future of integrated, measurable marketing, and Postalytics is leading the way.”Unlocking New Use CasesThe enhanced integration is designed for a range of HubSpot customers that want to automate their direct mail, especially for those deploying HubSpot Custom Objects that go beyond standard CRM records for truly customized workflows. Here are just a few of the ways that HubSpot customers are deploying the v3 direct mail integration with their Custom Objects:ISP & Broadband Providers trigger personalized welcome letters when an "Installation Object" is marked as complete.Nonprofit Donor Engagement: Automatically send personalized postcards or letters to new supporters or lapsed donors, with response data flowing back into HubSpot.Banks & Financial Institutions are automating loan approval documents when a "Loan Object" is approved.Healthcare organizations trigger postcards to remind patients about scheduled appointments from an "Appointment Object".Insurance companies trigger renewal notices when a "Policy Object" is 60 days from expiration.HubSpot Solutions Partners are already seeing how these new capabilities can transform their clients’ results.Hannah Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Second Mile Marketing , added:“The updated Postalytics HubSpot integration makes it easier for our fiber/broadband clients to actually use the data they’re collecting. With full custom object support, they can track what matters most—from households to whole communities—and build smarter campaigns that engage the right people at the right time.”Tracy Kronzak, Chief Strategy Officer at Benevolent Tech , a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner, said:“Postalytics has created an ideal integration with HubSpot that supports the versatility and depth necessary for nonprofits who want to move their manual direct mail processes to an integral part of their CRM. Mission-driven organizations engage in high-touch activities, and direct mail on-demand unlocked by Postalytics helps them better reach both constituents and donors with the right message at the right time.”Why It MattersUnlike traditional direct mail, which is often slow, siloed, and hard to measure, Postalytics enables marketers to launch campaigns in minutes, integrate seamlessly with HubSpot, and track every piece with USPS Intelligent Mail Barcode data, personalized URLs, and QR codes. With this update, direct mail becomes a fully automated, measurable, and scalable channel inside HubSpot—working in harmony with email, ads, and digital outreach.About PostalyticsPostalytics is transforming direct mail by automating, tracking, and integrating it into modern marketing stacks. Our goal is to make direct mail as fast, measurable, and flexible as email marketing—eliminating traditional barriers and inefficiencies. Thousands of HubSpot users rely on Postalytics to power multichannel marketing campaigns that are bold, automated, and results-driven.

Postalytics HubSpot Direct Mail Integration Short Video

