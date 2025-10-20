Postalytics Launches Integration with Calix Engagement Cloud to Automate Direct Mail for Broadband Providers

Postalytics and Calix Engagement Cloud have been integrated Postalytics is now an engagement channel in Calix Engagement Cloud Example Calix Engagement Cloud Campaign Segment Driving Postalytics Direct Mail

Integration empowers Broadband Service Providers to add automated, trackable direct mail into Calix omnichannel marketing campaigns.

This integration makes automated direct mail as measurable and easy as email, empowering broadband providers to scale customer engagement.” — Dennis Kelly, CEO and Co-founder, Postalytics

ROCKLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postalytics and Calix Bring Automated Direct Mail to the Calix Engagement CloudPostalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform , today announced its new integration with the Calix Engagement Cloud, enabling Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) to seamlessly add automated, trackable direct mail into their omnichannel marketing strategies.The integration will be showcased at Calix ConneXions 2025, Booth #107, in Las Vegas, October 18–22.With Postalytics now appearing as an Engagement Channel inside Calix Engagement Cloud, broadband marketers can create, personalize, and deploy automated direct mail campaigns directly from within CEC—no spreadsheets, exports, or manual processes required.The result: faster campaigns, cleaner data, and measurable engagement, all managed from a single platform.About the IntegrationThe new Calix Engagement Cloud integration with Postalytics enables BSP marketers to connect audience data, campaign automation, and offline engagement like never before.Through this integration, Calix users can:1.) Instantly push audience segments into Postalytics with automatic address validation and data cleansing.2.) Trigger direct mail from Engagement Cloud alongside email, SMS, and mobile channels.3.) Track delivery, engagement, and response through Postalytics dashboards.4.) Reinforce digital engagement with personalized physical mail for better recall and conversion.The integration reflects a shared commitment by Postalytics and Calix to empower broadband marketers with automated, data-driven tools that combine digital precision with physical engagement.Customer Success: Turning Manual Processes into Measurable Results“The Calix and Postalytics integration has transformed how we operate,” said Amy Russ, Senior Marketing Manager at Consolidated Business Services (CBS). “Before, launching a direct mail campaign meant exporting data, cleaning lists, and coordinating with multiple vendors—a process that could take weeks. Now, we push audience segments directly from Calix Engagement Cloud into Postalytics in just a few clicks, and we can track exactly when those postcards hit mailboxes. For our cooperative ISP clients like DirectLink, this means we can compete with much larger providers while operating with lean marketing teams. The address validation alone saved us over $7,000 in wasted postage on a single campaign.”For more on how CBS achieved measurable campaign efficiency and growth, read the full case study:Expert Insight: Empowering Teams to Scale Smart“Every week, I talk to broadband marketers who are stretched thin — they know direct mail works, but they’ve lacked the time and resources to manage it efficiently,” said Chas Rubino, Senior Broadband Account Executive at Postalytics. “This integration changes that. It lets Calix users launch targeted, trackable direct mail in minutes, giving them the same automation advantages as the largest telecoms without the overhead. I’m thrilled to be working alongside the Calix team to roll this out together and help BSPs bring automation and personalization to a channel they already trust.”Postalytics’ Vision: Extending Automation Across the Broadband Lifecycle“We’re incredibly excited to bring the power of Postalytics automation to Calix customers,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO and Co-founder of Postalytics. “This integration extends our mission to make direct mail as fast, measurable, and flexible as email marketing. Broadband providers are already using it to reach local communities more effectively and to scale their outreach like never before. Combined with the Q1 2025 launch of Postalytics Flows, Calix customers can now drop segments seamlessly into multi-touch direct mail automations for the pre-construction, construction, and activation phases of broadband deployment — giving BSPs a fully automated, end-to-end solution for engaging customers at every stage of their buildout.”Three Key Use Cases for Calix + Postalytics1.) Streamlined Prospect Data Activation: Instantly push Calix audience segments into Postalytics with automatic data cleansing and suppression, saving hours of manual prep.2.) Enhanced Campaign Segmentation: Leverage Claritas data to tailor creative by household characteristics and measure performance by demographic.3.) Omnichannel Orchestration: Add direct mail alongside email, SMS, and mobile app channels within Engagement Cloud for unified campaign execution and analytics.See the Calix/Postalytics integration in action at Calix ConneXions 2025Postalytics will demonstrate the new Calix Engagement Cloud integration and share customer success stories at Booth #107 during Calix ConneXions 2025 in Las Vegas, October 18–22.To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.postalytics.com/direct-mail-integrations/calix-direct-mail-integration/ About PostalyticsPostalytics is the leading direct mail automation platform transforming traditional mail into a digital-first marketing channel. By integrating with CRMs and marketing automation tools, Postalytics enables marketers to create, personalize, track, and measure direct mail campaigns as easily as email—saving time, reducing waste, and delivering measurable ROI.Learn more at www.postalytics.com

Postalytics Quick Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.