ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $112 Million for Water Quality and Supply Projects Statewide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 3, 2025 TAMPA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $112 million in grants to improve water quality and quantity across Florida. The funding includes $50 million in funding to support 14 alternative water supply projects, $50 million in funding to support 23 projects aimed at restoring Florida’s natural freshwater springs, and $12 million for 16 innovative technology projects that will help detect, prevent, and mitigate harmful algal blooms. “My administration has made historic investments in protecting our water resources,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is a leader in water resource protection, and we will continue to deliver results and act as responsible stewards of our resources.” "Under Governor DeSantis' leadership, our decisions are driven by science and long-term stewardship," said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "The funding announced today will help communities secure reliable water supplies, improve water quality and better respond to environmental challenges. These investments reflect our commitment to protecting the resources that support our economy and our way of life." Alternative Water Supply Investments - $50 Million Governor DeSantis awarded $50 million to support 14 projects that will collectively produce more than 94 million gallons of new water supply per day once fully operational. These projects expand reclaimed water, enhance aquifer recharge, and promote conservation—ensuring Florida’s communities and natural systems have adequate supplies for generations to come. "The South Florida Water Management District continues to prioritize the health of our waterways and reduce nutrient pollution such as excess nitrogen and phosphorus," said South Florida Water Management District Executive Director Drew Bartlett. "These awards help conserve our precious water resources while meeting the state's water needs. Partnering with local governments and other entities to conserve and reuse fresh water is an important and effective way to help accomplish this goal. Thank you, Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for prioritizing these investments that will create infrastructure projects to improve the environment and our water resources." “Developing alternative water supplies requires long-term planning and is critical to meeting the projected population growth and associated water supply demands in our region,” said Brian Armstrong, Executive Director, Southwest Florida Water Management District. “We are grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their leadership and foresight in prioritizing the development of alternative water supplies.” “Florida continues to demonstrate real leadership in securing a resilient water supply for our future,” said Mike Register, Executive Director, St. Johns River Water Management District. “This $50 million investment reflects a forward-thinking commitment to expanding sustainable, alternative water supplies.” “Florida continues to lead the way in developing proactive solutions to meet our growing water needs,” said Hugh Thomas, Executive Director, Suwannee River Water Management District. “By maximizing the use of alternative water sources, we are ensuring smart, sustainable growth in North Florida.” “A commitment to alternative water supply projects not only helps protect our precious natural resources but it shows innovative thinking on the part of our state leaders,” said Lyle Seigler, Executive Director, Northwest Florida Water Management District. “We look forward to implementing projects that will protect our water resources for years to come.” Since 2019, Florida has invested $335 million in alternative water supply projects, creating more than 445 million gallons per day of future water supply to meet the needs of the state’s rapidly growing population. Protecting Florida’s Iconic Freshwater Springs - $50 Million The governor also awarded $50 million to support 23 projects aimed at restoring Florida’s world-renowned freshwater springs. These projects will enhance spring flow and improve water quality through wastewater upgrades and other enhancements. Collectively, they will reduce Total Nitrogen by more than 100,000 pounds per year. The Springs Restoration Grant Program supports communities statewide by funding land acquisitions and projects that support both improvements in water quality and spring flow. Project highlights include: $2.9 million for Newberry’s septic-to-sewer conversion project, replacing aging inefficient residential septic systems with centralized wastewater service, benefiting the Santa Fe River and springs.

$1 million to Alachua Conservation Trust, Inc., for the Suwannee High Recharge Pinelands Land Acquisition, benefiting Rainbow River and Springs.

$1.6 million for Inverness’ sewer extension septic-to-sewer project to connect residential and commercial septic systems to centralized sewer, benefiting Chassahowitzka-Homosassa Springs.

$6.1 million for Wakulla County’s Crawfordville East phase V and VI septic-to-sewer project to connect properties to conventional sewer in three subdivisions, benefiting the Upper Wakulla River and Wakulla Spring. Since 2019, Florida has invested $430 million to advance 147 springs restoration projects, leading to an estimated annual reduction of more than 907,000 pounds of Total Nitrogen per year. The projects announced today continue this forward momentum, helping protect Florida’s springs for future generations. Innovative Technology to Address Harmful Algal Blooms - $12 Million Finally, the governor awarded $12 million for 16 projects that deploy innovative technologies to prevent, detect, clean up, or mitigate harmful algal blooms. Florida continues to expand its portfolio of tools, vendors, and scientific capabilities to support local governments and provide rapid response during bloom events. As a result of prior investments through this program, six technology vendors are now on standby statewide, and multiple tools that monitor conditions, forecast blooms, and mitigate impacts are being deployed in communities across Florida. Established in 2019 following recommendations from the Blue-Green Algae Task Force, the program has received $75 million to support 68 projects to date. “By investing in emerging technologies, we are expanding our scientific capacity to better understand and manage harmful algal blooms,” said Florida Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains. “These projects integrate real-time monitoring, predictive modeling, and field-scale treatment systems to improve how we forecast bloom conditions and implement rapid mitigation strategies. The result is a more data-driven, adaptive approach to protecting Florida’s aquatic ecosystems.” Florida’s Continued Commitment to Water Quality and Resilience From expanding sustainable water supply to pioneering algal bloom technologies, DEP’s 2025–26 grant awards reinforce Florida’s commitment to safeguarding water resources statewide. These investments advance long-term planning, protect natural ecosystems, and support the needs of Florida’s growing population. A list of Alternative Water Supply Grant projects, Springs Restoration Grant projects, and Innovative Technology Grant projects selected for Fiscal Year 2025–26 is available at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/Grants. ###

