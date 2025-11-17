DEP Expands Goethe State Forest With 21,600-Acre Acquisition

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 17, 2025 Waccasassa Watershed Florida Forever Project | Photo by Will Dickey/Rayonier Inc. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has finalized the acquisition of 21,600 acres within the Waccasassa Watershed Florida Forever Project in Levy County, expanding Goethe State Forest and permanently protecting a vital tract of land in the Florida Wildlife Corridor. The property strengthens connections between existing conservation lands and provides new opportunities for public recreation, including hiking, hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing. Visitors will also be able to experience the property’s remarkable wildlife, including nesting bald eagles, gopher tortoises and swallow-tailed kites. “This acquisition is a major step in protecting Florida’s natural landscapes at scale,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “By connecting this 21,600-acre property to Goethe State Forest and neighboring conservation lands, we are filling critical gaps in the Florida Wildlife Corridor and creating continuous habitat for wildlife to thrive.” “As Senate President, I worked to ensure Florida made a lasting commitment to protecting and connecting our natural lands through the Florida Wildlife Corridor, and I’m proud to see continued progress in protecting these critical lands,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “This expansion of Goethe State Forest shows how responsible land management and conservation can work hand in hand to preserve wildlife habitat, protect water quality, and ensure that Florida’s natural resources remain productive and accessible for future generations.” The property is located in central Levy County and adjoins Goethe State Forest at its southeastern corner. It also shares boundaries with Devil’s Hammock Wildlife Management Area and the Upper Waccasassa Conservation Area, and contains two tributaries of the Waccasassa River, Magee Branch and Otter Creek. The land will provide an upland buffer to protect the water quality and flow of the Waccasassa River and the downstream estuaries of the Big Bend Seagrasses Aquatic Preserve. The acquisition also preserves important cultural history. Historic remnants from Florida’s once-thriving turpentine industry, including a significant concentration of rare, rectangular turpentine pot fragments, have been discovered on the property. The Florida Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources has noted the potential for additional unrecorded sites. This acquisition was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet during a previous Cabinet meeting. The property was purchased from Rayonier Inc., which began restoration efforts in 2021, including replanting native species. DEP will partner with the Florida Forest Service to manage the lands as part of Goethe State Forest. “Our sustainable forest management practices not only cultivate healthy, productive forests but also enable us to transfer that environmental stewardship to other entities when a property is identified for its unique public conservation value,” said Doug Long, Rayonier executive vice president and chief resource officer. “This helps achieve vital long-term conservation goals in meeting the needs of society.” ###

