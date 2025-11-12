Florida State Parks Offer Free Admission for All on Veterans Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 7, 2025 Myakka River State Park, Sarasota TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the nation prepares to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection invites Floridians to reflect on the people and places that shaped the nation’s story and the service members who have safeguarded it. On Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, Florida State Parks will offer free admission for all visitors to recognize and thank those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. “This Veterans Day and every day, we honor our nation’s veterans and sincerely thank them for their selflessness and service,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Spending time outdoors in our state parks allows us to take in the wonder of nature and reflect on the lands, values and, most importantly, the people they fought to protect.” Many state parks have historical ties to military service, having once served as strategic outposts and training grounds. These sites now stand as places for remembrance and education, offering visitors the opportunity to connect with the settings and key figures of the stories that shaped our history. Notable examples include: Avalon State Park in St. Lucie County, the site of a World War II training camp used to develop the Frogmen who would later become the U.S. Navy SEALs. General James A. Van Fleet State Trail in Polk County, named after a highly decorated veteran of World War II and the Korean War who graduated alongside generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Omar Bradley from West Point in 1915. Orman House Historic State Park in Franklin County, which is home to a Three Servicemen Statue, a bronze replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Free admission on Veterans Day is just one of many ways Florida State Parks show their appreciation for those who serve. Florida State Parks offer year-round benefits to honor the commitment and sacrifice of service members and their families, including: A 25% discount on annual entrance passes for active-duty and honorably discharged veterans. Free lifetime military entrance passes for veterans with service-connected disabilities, as well as for surviving spouses and parents of those who died in combat. Please note that Skyway Fishing Pier State Park is not included in this entrance offer. All other fees, including overnight accommodations, concessions and rentals from park vendors, will remain in effect. ###

