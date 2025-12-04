Crash / St. Johnsbury Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4010814
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/3/25 at approximately 1004 hours
STREET: US RT 2 E
TOWN: East St Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 744 US RT 2 E
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Slush covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William Long
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/3/25 at approximately 1004 hours, VT State Police was notified of a single vehicle roll over crash near 744 US Route 2 E in the town of East St. Johnsbury. Inital reports from the vehicle's automated calling system reported the operator entrapped in the vehicle.
Troopers arrived on scene first and located the vehicle off the road in a deep ditch. Troopers with the help of good Samaritans, were able to free the operator, identified as William Long, from his 2021 Toyota Corolla. Long was not injured in the crash.
Speed and the vehicle not having winter tires contributed to the crash.
VT State Police was assisted by St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance on scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
