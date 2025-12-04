Crash / St. Johnsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4010814

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/3/25 at approximately 1004 hours

STREET: US RT 2 E

TOWN: East St Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 744 US RT 2 E

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Slush covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William Long

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/3/25 at approximately 1004 hours, VT State Police was notified of a single vehicle roll over crash near 744 US Route 2 E in the town of East St. Johnsbury. Inital reports from the vehicle's automated calling system reported the operator entrapped in the vehicle.

Troopers arrived on scene first and located the vehicle off the road in a deep ditch. Troopers with the help of good Samaritans, were able to free the operator, identified as William Long, from his 2021 Toyota Corolla. Long was not injured in the crash.

Speed and the vehicle not having winter tires contributed to the crash.

VT State Police was assisted by St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance on scene.