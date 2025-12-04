St. Johnsbury Barracks - Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010832
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/03/25, 1754 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, near Jamieson Rd, Danville
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Gabriel Riley
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police were conducting routine patrol on US Route 2 in Danville. A vehicle was observed traveling west, near the intersection of Jamieson Rd, at a high rate of the speed. The vehicle was traveling at 92 mph in a 55-mph zone. The vehicle was stopped, and the operator was identified as Gabriel Riley. He was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Riley was subsequently released with a citation for Excessive Speed and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Court Criminal – Criminal Division on 01/12/26.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/26, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US RT 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3
