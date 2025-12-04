St. Johnsbury Barracks - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4010832

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/03/25, 1754 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, near Jamieson Rd, Danville

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Gabriel Riley

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police were conducting routine patrol on US Route 2 in Danville. A vehicle was observed traveling west, near the intersection of Jamieson Rd, at a high rate of the speed. The vehicle was traveling at 92 mph in a 55-mph zone. The vehicle was stopped, and the operator was identified as Gabriel Riley. He was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Riley was subsequently released with a citation for Excessive Speed and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Court Criminal – Criminal Division on 01/12/26.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/26, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US RT 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Phone: (802) 748-3111 ext 3