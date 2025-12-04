Traffic Alert - VT Route 17, Addison

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 17, Addison has both lanes obstructed in the area of Between Lake St general store and Church St due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.