Governor Abbott Announces Ariat International Expansion In Fort Worth

December 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Ariat International will expand their regional headquarters in Fort Worth, creating 150 new jobs and more than $8.9 million in capital investment. Ariat International designs and sells high quality and performance equestrian footwear and apparel. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1.5 million has been extended to Ariat International.

“Texas is the land of economic freedom and opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “That’s why Texas is the No. 1 state in the nation for attracting new business investment and creating good-paying jobs. With Ariat’s $8.9 million expansion of their regional headquarters in Fort Worth, this significant investment brings 150 new jobs for hardworking Texans in North Texas and showcases the strength of our state’s economy. With a skilled and growing workforce and the best business climate in America, Texas is where businesses innovate and people thrive.”

“Fort Worth and the State of Texas have been an incredible partner in Ariat’s growth, and we’re proud to expand our presence here with this investment,” said Co-founder and CEO of Ariat International Beth Cross. “Creating 150 new jobs in the community is especially meaningful to us, and we’re committed to building opportunities that strengthen both Ariat and Fort Worth for the long term.”

“Ariat International’s expansion is a tremendous win for Fort Worth and all of North Texas,” said Senator Tan Parker. “This significant investment creates new jobs and opportunities, fuels our region’s growth, and underscores Texas’ standing as the best place in America to do business. I am grateful for Ariat’s commitment to our dedicated workforce and the strong partnerships that drive economic prosperity, strengthen local communities, and build a brighter future across Senate District 12 and the Lone Star State.”

“Fort Worth is proud to welcome Ariat International’s continued investment in our community,” said Mayor Mattie Parker. “This expansion strengthens our city’s position as a hub for innovation, logistics, and world-class brands, while creating quality jobs and opportunities for our residents.”

“We are happy to welcome Ariat International to an even deeper relationship with Fort Worth,” said Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership President & CEO Robert Allen. “As a leader in equestrian sports brand products, Ariat is the perfect match for Fort Worth.”

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.