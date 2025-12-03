Governor Abbott Announces Over $1 Million In Grants To Boost Workforce Readiness

TEXAS, December 3 - December 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced six dual credit grants totaling more than $1 million have been awarded to Texas independent school districts (ISD) to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These grants awarded through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will help the ISDs purchase, repair, or replace equipment for career and technical education (CTE) programs that provide further training to students as they complete their high school coursework.

"Texas' best investment is the one we make in our young and growing workforce," said Governor Abbott. "These dual credit grants will accelerate Texas students’ ability to gain the tools needed to achieve good-paying careers post-graduation. I thank the Texas Workforce commission for their commitment to training the next generation of hardworking Texans."

“Dual credit grants are vital investments in Texas’ economic success,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “Students who gain hands-on work experience while earning a degree or certification have a significant advantage in the job market, which can open pathways to higher salaries and faster career progression in high-demand occupations such as nurses, welders, and automotive technicians.”

TWC uses funding from the Skills Development Fund to support, create, and expand dual credit and CTE programs that address local demand for high-skill industries. These programs also allow high school students to complete college credit hours while pursuing their long-term career goals.

The six dual credit grant recipients are:

Austwell-Tivoli ISD: received $220,000 for a phlebotomy program.

Dimmit ISD: received $218,429 for an automotive technician program.

Hale Center ISD: received $131,530 for a culinary program.

La Villa ISD: received $146,233 for a nursing program.

Orange Grove ISD: received $220,000 for a welding program.

Woodson ISD: received $145,863 for a welding program.

Employers, schools, and students interested in learning more about training resources are encouraged to visit TWC’s Education Services page at twc.texas.gov/services/education.